Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned LHP Bobby Poyner to Pawtucket (IL). Recalled RHP Travis Lakins from Pawtucket (IL) ad LHP Darwinzon Hernandez from Portland (EL) as 26th man.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — 1B Hanley Ramirez declined outright assignment to Columbus (IL), making him a free agent.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled LHP Tim Hill from Omaha (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned Joseph Harvey to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Recalled RHP Jonathan Loaisiga from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Sent C Gary Sánchez to Charleston (SAL) for a rehab assignment.

Advertisement

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP R.J. Alaniz to Tacoma (PCL). Reinstated RHP Chasen Bradford from the 10-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed 1B Ji-Man Choi on the restricted list. Recalled RHP Austin Pruitt from Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed LHP Drew Smyly on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 20. Recalled RHP Wei-Chieh Huang from Frisco (TL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned RHP Javy Guerra outright to Buffalo (IL). Sent OF Jonathan Davis to Buffalo for a rehab assignment.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed INF David Bote on paternity leave. Recalled LHP Randy Rosario from Iowa (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed OF Matt Kemp on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday. Recalled OF Phillip Ervin from Louisville (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned INF Pat Valaika to Albuquerque (PCL). Recalled RHP Jeff Hoffman from Albuquerque.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed LHP Jarlin Garcia on paternity leave. Recalled LHP José Quijada from New Orleans (PCL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Austin Davis to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled RHP Edubray Ramos from Lehigh Valley.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Nick Burdi on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Steven Brault from Indianapolis (IL). Sent 3B Jose Osuna to Bradenton (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned INF/OF Drew Robinson to Memphis (PCL). Recalled RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon from Memphis. Sent OF Tyler O’Neill to Springfield (TL) for a rehab assignment.

American Association

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Released LHP Ryan Horstman.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Mike Olt and RHP Kam Mickolio. Traded C Jordan Jackson to New Jersey (Can-Am) to complete an earlier trade.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived DT Adolphus Washington.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Exercised their fifth-year contract option on QB Jared Goff.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Announced the retirement of college scout Scott Studwell.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Jonathan Stewart to a one-day contract and announced his retirement.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed OL Ben Garland to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Charlotte D Trevor Carrick three games and Charlotte D Bobby Sanguinetti one game.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed D Alec Regula to an amateur tryout.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Named Anastasia Danias Schmidt executive vice president and general counsel. Reassigned generall counsel Bill Ordower to executive vice president/MLS business ventures.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Loaned M Collin Martin to Hartford (USL Championship).

COLLEGE

NEW JERSEY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Announced Penn State-Harrisburg will join the conference as an affiliate member for track and field for the 2019-20 academic year.

BROWN — Named Eryn Riley assistant volleyball coach.

LIPSCOMB — Named Sean Rutigliano assistant men’s basketball coach.

MIAMI — Graduate men’s basketball F Keith Stone is transferring from Florida.

UTSA — Named Rishaw Johnson running backs coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.