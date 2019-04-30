Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

NATIONAL BASEBALL HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM — Named Tim Mead president.
OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspnded Houston minor league 3B J.J. Matijevic 50 games after a second positive test for a drug of abuse in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Added RHP Shawn Armstrong to the 25-man roster.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of RHP Griffin Canning. Designated RHP John Curtiss for assignment.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled OF Braden Bishop from Tacoma (PCL). Optioned OF Mallex Smith to Tacoma. Named Ichiro Suzuki as an instructor for the team.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned OF Lewis Brinson to New Orleans (PCL). Reinstated OF Garrett Cooper from the 10-day IL.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed SS Fernando Tatis Jr. on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 29. Recalled RHP Phil Maton from El Paso (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of LHP Dan Jennings from Harrisburg (EL). Placed 3B Anthony Rendon on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 27. Recalled INF Adrián Sanchez from Harrisburg (EL). Optioned RHP Erick Fedde to Harrisburg. Designated RHP Austin Adams for assignment.
CHICAGO DOGS — Released OF Joe Benson.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released INF Josh Anthony. Traded RHP Sean Watkins to Florence (FL) for future considerations.
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Announced INF Drew Stankiewicz signed with Cleveland (AL).
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded RHP Audury Acevedo to Texas for a player to be named.
MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Released RHP Jordan Kraus.
TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed RHP Taylor Wright.
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Acquired RHP Sean Watkins from Gary SouthShore (AA). Released OF Jimmy Heck and C-1B Tyler Lancaster.
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Released UTL Jay Estes and RHPs Sam Thoele and Alex Viera.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP Chase Cunningham.
|BASKETBALL
|Women’s National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Re-signed G Chelsea Gray.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed RB Spencer Ware. Waived S Isaiah Johnson and DT DeShawn Williams. Released WR James Wright.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived RB James Butler, LB Cayson Collins, WR Rashard Davis, G-C Cameron Hunt and WR De’Mornay Pierson-El.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Claimed LB Riley Bullough off waivers from Tampa Bay.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived DB Alex Carter, G Kyle Fuller, OT Darius James, WR Tre McBride, DB Harlan Miller and G Salesi Uhatafe. Signed DE Ryan Bee, LB B.J. Bunt, OT Juwann Bushell-Beatty, TE Elkanah Dillon, S Jojo McIntosh, OT Chidi Okeke and WRs T.J. Rahming and Steve Smith Jr.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Matt Hazel and DE Ja’Von Rolland-Jones.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed D Markus Phillips to a three-year entry-level contract.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Acquired D Adam Fox from Carolina for a 2019 second-round draft pick and a conditional 20202 third-round draft pick.
NASCAR — Reinstated Truck Series driver Austin Wayne following a violation of the substance abuse policy. Fined Austin Dillon’s crew chief Danny Stockman Jr. $25,000, deducted 10 championship points and suspended chief Gregory Ebert one race for infractions last weekend in the Geico 500. Fined Ryan Blaney’s crew chief Jeremy Bullins $10,000 for loose lug nuts found on Blaney’s car after the race.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS — Suspended Philadelphia Union D Kai Wagner an additional match for the red card he received for serious foul play in the 89th minute of Philadelphia’s match against the Montreal Impact.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Named Kevin Hitchcock assistant coach.
BELMONT — Named Mick Hedgepeth men’s director of basketball operations.
EASTERN MICHIGAN — Named Nicole Sherwin assistant director of compliance.
GEORGE MASON — Named Dr. Deborah Beck Corbatto deputy athletic director, internal operations/risk management.
NEW JERSEY CITY — Announced the school will join the Skyline Conference as an affiliate member in men’s volleyball in Spring, 2020.
NORTH CAROLINA — Named Courtney Banghart women’s basketball coach.
VIRGINIA — Announced graduate WRs Dejon Brissett (Richmond) and Terrell Chatman (Arizona State) will transfer to the school.
WAKE FOREST — Signed football coach Dave Clawson to a contract extension through the 2026 season.
