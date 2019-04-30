Listen Live Sports

Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

April 30, 2019 7:00 pm
 
BASEBALL

NATIONAL BASEBALL HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM — Named Tim Mead president.

Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspnded Houston minor league 3B J.J. Matijevic 50 games after a second positive test for a drug of abuse in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Added RHP Shawn Armstrong to the 25-man roster.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of RHP Griffin Canning. Designated RHP John Curtiss for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled OF Braden Bishop from Tacoma (PCL). Optioned OF Mallex Smith to Tacoma. Named Ichiro Suzuki as an instructor for the team.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned OF Lewis Brinson to New Orleans (PCL). Reinstated OF Garrett Cooper from the 10-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed SS Fernando Tatis Jr. on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 29. Recalled RHP Phil Maton from El Paso (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of LHP Dan Jennings from Harrisburg (EL). Placed 3B Anthony Rendon on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 27. Recalled INF Adrián Sanchez from Harrisburg (EL). Optioned RHP Erick Fedde to Harrisburg. Designated RHP Austin Adams for assignment.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Released OF Joe Benson.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released INF Josh Anthony. Traded RHP Sean Watkins to Florence (FL) for future considerations.

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Announced INF Drew Stankiewicz signed with Cleveland (AL).

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded RHP Audury Acevedo to Texas for a player to be named.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Released RHP Jordan Kraus.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed RHP Taylor Wright.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Acquired RHP Sean Watkins from Gary SouthShore (AA). Released OF Jimmy Heck and C-1B Tyler Lancaster.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Released UTL Jay Estes and RHPs Sam Thoele and Alex Viera.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP Chase Cunningham.

BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Re-signed G Chelsea Gray.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed RB Spencer Ware. Waived S Isaiah Johnson and DT DeShawn Williams. Released WR James Wright.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived RB James Butler, LB Cayson Collins, WR Rashard Davis, G-C Cameron Hunt and WR De’Mornay Pierson-El.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Claimed LB Riley Bullough off waivers from Tampa Bay.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived DB Alex Carter, G Kyle Fuller, OT Darius James, WR Tre McBride, DB Harlan Miller and G Salesi Uhatafe. Signed DE Ryan Bee, LB B.J. Bunt, OT Juwann Bushell-Beatty, TE Elkanah Dillon, S Jojo McIntosh, OT Chidi Okeke and WRs T.J. Rahming and Steve Smith Jr.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Matt Hazel and DE Ja’Von Rolland-Jones.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed D Markus Phillips to a three-year entry-level contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Acquired D Adam Fox from Carolina for a 2019 second-round draft pick and a conditional 20202 third-round draft pick.

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR — Reinstated Truck Series driver Austin Wayne following a violation of the substance abuse policy. Fined Austin Dillon’s crew chief Danny Stockman Jr. $25,000, deducted 10 championship points and suspended chief Gregory Ebert one race for infractions last weekend in the Geico 500. Fined Ryan Blaney’s crew chief Jeremy Bullins $10,000 for loose lug nuts found on Blaney’s car after the race.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MLS — Suspended Philadelphia Union D Kai Wagner an additional match for the red card he received for serious foul play in the 89th minute of Philadelphia’s match against the Montreal Impact.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Named Kevin Hitchcock assistant coach.

COLLEGE

BELMONT — Named Mick Hedgepeth men’s director of basketball operations.

EASTERN MICHIGAN — Named Nicole Sherwin assistant director of compliance.

GEORGE MASON — Named Dr. Deborah Beck Corbatto deputy athletic director, internal operations/risk management.

NEW JERSEY CITY — Announced the school will join the Skyline Conference as an affiliate member in men’s volleyball in Spring, 2020.

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Courtney Banghart women’s basketball coach.

VIRGINIA — Announced graduate WRs Dejon Brissett (Richmond) and Terrell Chatman (Arizona State) will transfer to the school.

WAKE FOREST — Signed football coach Dave Clawson to a contract extension through the 2026 season.

