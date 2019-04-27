Listen Live Sports

Tulowitzki, Hicks about ready to join Andújar in rehab games

April 27, 2019 7:34 pm
 
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and center fielder Aaron Hicks are about ready to join third baseman Miguel Andújar in minor league injury rehabilitation games.

Tulowitzki, recovering from a strained left calf that has sidelined him since April 3, hit again Saturday in a simulated game and said he plans to play in an extended spring training game Monday.

Hicks, out since early March with a strained left lower back, hit against live pitching for the first time and could play in an extended spring game Wednesday.

Andújar, one day after playing five innings of defense and going 2 for 3 with a two-run homer and walk in his first intrasquad game, had three singles in five at-bats Saturday as the designated hitter in an extended spring training game against Philadelphia Phillies minor leaguers.

Andújar has not played for the Yankees since tearing the labrum in his right shoulder while sliding into third base on a pickoff attempt on March 31.

First baseman Logan Morrison, signed to a minor league deal last week, hit in the simulated game with Tulowitzki and Hicks.

The trio also did defensive drills and took regular batting practice with shortstop Didi Gregorius, who is expected to be out until the summer following Tommy John surgery.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

