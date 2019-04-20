Twins 16, Orioles 7

|Minnesota
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Garver c
|6
|2
|3
|5
|Rickard lf-rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Ma.Gnzl 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Villar 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cruz dh
|5
|4
|4
|3
|C.Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E.Rsrio lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Mancini rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Astdllo rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Svrno c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|C.Cron 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|R.Nunez dh-lf
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Cave rf-lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Alberto 3b-lf-2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Schoop 2b
|5
|3
|3
|4
|Sucre c-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Adranza ss
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Buxton cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|R.Ruiz 1b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|46
|16
|19
|16
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|6
|Minnesota
|316
|300
|021—16
|Baltimore
|000
|202
|030—
|7
DP_Minnesota 2. LOB_Minnesota 3, Baltimore 3. 2B_Garver (4), Cruz (4), Schoop (4), Buxton 2 (11), Villar (3). HR_Garver 2 (5), Cruz 2 (3), E.Rosario (9), C.Cron (3), Schoop 2 (4), R.Nunez 2 (5), Alberto (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Perez W,2-0
|6
|6
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Romero
|2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Duffey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|Cobb L,0-1
|2
|2-3
|10
|9
|9
|0
|2
|Wright
|3
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|2
|Kline
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Davis
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
WP_Romero.
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_2:50. A_28,409 (45,971).
