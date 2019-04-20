Listen Live Sports

Twins 16, Orioles 7

April 20, 2019 11:09 pm
 
Minnesota Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Garver c 6 2 3 5 Rickard lf-rf 5 1 1 0
Ma.Gnzl 3b 5 1 2 0 Villar 2b 4 1 1 0
Cruz dh 5 4 4 3 C.Davis p 0 0 0 0
E.Rsrio lf 4 2 2 2 Mancini rf 2 1 1 0
Astdllo rf 1 0 0 0 P.Svrno c 1 0 0 1
C.Cron 1b 5 2 2 1 R.Nunez dh-lf 4 3 3 3
Cave rf-lf 5 0 1 0 Alberto 3b-lf-2b 4 1 2 2
Schoop 2b 5 3 3 4 Sucre c-1b 4 0 1 0
Adranza ss 5 1 0 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 4 0 2 0
Buxton cf 5 1 2 1 R.Ruiz 1b-3b 4 0 0 0
Mullins cf 4 0 0 0
Totals 46 16 19 16 Totals 36 7 11 6
Minnesota 316 300 021—16
Baltimore 000 202 030— 7

DP_Minnesota 2. LOB_Minnesota 3, Baltimore 3. 2B_Garver (4), Cruz (4), Schoop (4), Buxton 2 (11), Villar (3). HR_Garver 2 (5), Cruz 2 (3), E.Rosario (9), C.Cron (3), Schoop 2 (4), R.Nunez 2 (5), Alberto (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Perez W,2-0 6 6 4 4 1 2
Romero 2 4 3 3 0 0
Duffey 1 1 0 0 0 0
Baltimore
Cobb L,0-1 2 2-3 10 9 9 0 2
Wright 3 1-3 5 4 4 0 2
Kline 2 2 2 2 0 0
Davis 1 2 1 1 0 1

WP_Romero.

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_2:50. A_28,409 (45,971).

