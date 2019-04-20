Twins 16, Orioles 7

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garver c
|6
|2
|3
|5
|0
|2
|.424
|Gonzalez 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Cruz dh
|5
|4
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.326
|Rosario lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.300
|Astudillo rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Cron 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Cave rf-lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Schoop 2b
|5
|3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.271
|Adrianza ss
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Buxton cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Totals
|46
|16
|19
|16
|0
|5
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rickard lf-rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Villar 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.140
|Mancini rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.345
|Severino c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Nunez dh-lf
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.304
|Alberto 3b-lf-2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.280
|Sucre c-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Martin ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Ruiz 1b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.095
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|6
|1
|2
|Minnesota
|316
|300
|021—16
|19
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|202
|030—
|7
|11
|0
LOB_Minnesota 3, Baltimore 3. 2B_Garver (4), Cruz (4), Schoop (4), Buxton 2 (11), Villar (3). HR_Cruz (2), off Cobb; Cron (3), off Cobb; Rosario (9), off Cobb; Garver (4), off Wright; Schoop (3), off Wright; Garver (5), off Kline; Cruz (3), off Kline; Schoop (4), off Davis; Nunez (4), off Perez; Alberto (1), off Perez; Nunez (5), off Romero. RBIs_Garver 5 (10), Cruz 3 (12), Rosario 2 (20), Cron (8), Schoop 4 (11), Buxton (9), Nunez 3 (16), Alberto 2 (5), Severino (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Garver, Gonzalez). RISP_Minnesota 5 for 13; Baltimore 0 for 1.
Runners moved up_Adrianza, Severino. GIDP_Sucre, Ruiz.
DP_Minnesota 2 (Adrianza, Schoop, Cron), (Gonzalez, Adrianza, Cron).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Perez, W, 2-0
|6
|6
|4
|4
|1
|2
|96
|5.31
|Romero
|2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|24
|13.50
|Duffey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|2.25
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb, L, 0-1
|2
|2-3
|10
|9
|9
|0
|2
|61
|11.88
|Wright
|3
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|2
|49
|9.45
|Kline
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|30
|9.00
|Davis
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Wright 2-2. WP_Romero.
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_2:50. A_28,409 (45,971).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.