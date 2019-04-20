Listen Live Sports

Twins 16, Orioles 7

April 20, 2019 11:10 pm
 
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garver c 6 2 3 5 0 2 .424
Gonzalez 3b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .204
Cruz dh 5 4 4 3 0 0 .326
Rosario lf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .300
Astudillo rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Cron 1b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .245
Cave rf-lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .231
Schoop 2b 5 3 3 4 0 0 .271
Adrianza ss 5 1 0 0 0 1 .083
Buxton cf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .286
Totals 46 16 19 16 0 5
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rickard lf-rf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .207
Villar 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .256
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .140
Mancini rf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .345
Severino c 1 0 0 1 0 0 .241
Nunez dh-lf 4 3 3 3 0 0 .304
Alberto 3b-lf-2b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .280
Sucre c-1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .212
Martin ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .180
Ruiz 1b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .095
Totals 36 7 11 6 1 2
Minnesota 316 300 021—16 19 0
Baltimore 000 202 030— 7 11 0

LOB_Minnesota 3, Baltimore 3. 2B_Garver (4), Cruz (4), Schoop (4), Buxton 2 (11), Villar (3). HR_Cruz (2), off Cobb; Cron (3), off Cobb; Rosario (9), off Cobb; Garver (4), off Wright; Schoop (3), off Wright; Garver (5), off Kline; Cruz (3), off Kline; Schoop (4), off Davis; Nunez (4), off Perez; Alberto (1), off Perez; Nunez (5), off Romero. RBIs_Garver 5 (10), Cruz 3 (12), Rosario 2 (20), Cron (8), Schoop 4 (11), Buxton (9), Nunez 3 (16), Alberto 2 (5), Severino (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Garver, Gonzalez). RISP_Minnesota 5 for 13; Baltimore 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Adrianza, Severino. GIDP_Sucre, Ruiz.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Adrianza, Schoop, Cron), (Gonzalez, Adrianza, Cron).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Perez, W, 2-0 6 6 4 4 1 2 96 5.31
Romero 2 4 3 3 0 0 24 13.50
Duffey 1 1 0 0 0 0 22 2.25
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cobb, L, 0-1 2 2-3 10 9 9 0 2 61 11.88
Wright 3 1-3 5 4 4 0 2 49 9.45
Kline 2 2 2 2 0 0 30 9.00
Davis 1 2 1 1 0 1 22 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Wright 2-2. WP_Romero.

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_2:50. A_28,409 (45,971).

