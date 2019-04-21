Twins 4, Orioles 3

|Minnesota
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Plnco ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Villar ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Astdllo c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Mancini rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cruz dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Smth Jr lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|E.Rsrio lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Mullins cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Cron 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|P.Svrno ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cave rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|R.Nunez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|R.Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Adranza 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Rickard cf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Buxton cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sucre c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Ri.Mrtn pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alberto 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|Minnesota
|201
|100
|000—4
|Baltimore
|002
|000
|001—3
E_Smith Jr. (1), Adrianza (1). DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_Minnesota 9, Baltimore 9. 2B_J.Polanco (5), Astudillo (4), Buxton (12), Villar (4). SB_Villar 2 (6). SF_Astudillo (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Gibson W,1-0
|6
|5
|2
|2
|0
|6
|May H,2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hildenberger H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Rogers S,3-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Baltimore
|Bundy L,0-3
|6
|7
|4
|2
|1
|4
|Phillips
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Givens
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
May pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
HBP_by Bundy (Cruz), by Rogers (Rickard). WP_Gibson.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Gary Cederstrom.
T_3:08. A_11,018 (45,971).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.