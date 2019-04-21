Twins 4, Orioles 3

Minnesota Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi J.Plnco ss 4 1 1 0 Villar ss 5 1 3 1 Astdllo c 4 1 1 2 Mancini rf 4 1 1 0 Cruz dh 3 1 0 0 Smth Jr lf 3 0 1 2 E.Rsrio lf 5 0 0 0 Mullins cf 1 0 0 0 C.Cron 1b 3 0 2 1 P.Svrno ph 1 0 0 0 Cave rf 4 0 1 1 R.Nunez dh 3 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 R.Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0 Adranza 3b 4 0 2 0 Rickard cf-lf 3 1 1 0 Buxton cf 4 1 1 0 C.Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 Sucre c 4 0 2 0 Ri.Mrtn pr 0 0 0 0 Alberto 2b 4 0 1 0 Totals 35 4 9 4 Totals 36 3 9 3

Minnesota 201 100 000—4 Baltimore 002 000 001—3

E_Smith Jr. (1), Adrianza (1). DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_Minnesota 9, Baltimore 9. 2B_J.Polanco (5), Astudillo (4), Buxton (12), Villar (4). SB_Villar 2 (6). SF_Astudillo (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Minnesota Gibson W,1-0 6 5 2 2 0 6 May H,2 1 2 0 0 0 2 Hildenberger H,4 1 0 0 0 1 1 Rogers S,3-3 1 2 1 1 1 1 Baltimore Bundy L,0-3 6 7 4 2 1 4 Phillips 2 1 0 0 2 1 Givens 1 1 0 0 0 0

May pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Bundy (Cruz), by Rogers (Rickard). WP_Gibson.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_3:08. A_11,018 (45,971).

