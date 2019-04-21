Twins 4, Orioles 3

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Polanco ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.362
|Astudillo c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.295
|Cruz dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.306
|Rosario lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.268
|Cave rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Adrianza 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Buxton cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|3
|5
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Mancini rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.341
|Smith Jr. lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.289
|Mullins cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.094
|a-Severino ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Nunez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.293
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Rickard cf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.130
|Sucre c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|1-Martin pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Alberto 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|2
|10
|Minnesota
|201
|100
|000—4
|9
|1
|Baltimore
|002
|000
|001—3
|9
|1
a-flied out for Mullins in the 9th.
1-ran for Sucre in the 9th.
E_Adrianza (1), Smith Jr. (1). LOB_Minnesota 9, Baltimore 9. 2B_Polanco (5), Astudillo (4), Buxton (12), Villar (4). RBIs_Astudillo 2 (7), Cron (9), Cave (3), Villar (10), Smith Jr. 2 (15). SB_Villar 2 (6). SF_Astudillo.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 5 (Polanco, Astudillo, Rosario, Cave, Adrianza); Baltimore 5 (Nunez, Ruiz 2, Severino 2). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 14; Baltimore 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Polanco, Buxton, Smith Jr.. GIDP_Buxton.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Villar, Alberto, Davis).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, W, 1-0
|6
|5
|2
|2
|0
|6
|89
|6.10
|May, H, 2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|4.00
|Hildenberger, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.00
|Rogers, S, 3-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|18
|2.31
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, L, 0-3
|6
|7
|4
|2
|1
|4
|95
|6.56
|Phillips
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|31
|3.24
|Givens
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.50
May pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Hildenberger 2-0. HBP_Bundy (Cruz), Rogers (Rickard). WP_Gibson.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Gary Cederstrom.
T_3:08. A_11,018 (45,971).
