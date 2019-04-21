Listen Live Sports

Twins 4, Orioles 3

April 21, 2019 4:27 pm
 
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Polanco ss 4 1 1 0 1 0 .362
Astudillo c 4 1 1 2 0 0 .295
Cruz dh 3 1 0 0 1 2 .306
Rosario lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .280
Cron 1b 3 0 2 1 1 0 .268
Cave rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .233
Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .270
Adrianza 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .143
Buxton cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .283
Totals 35 4 9 4 3 5
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar ss 5 1 3 1 0 0 .274
Mancini rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .341
Smith Jr. lf 3 0 1 2 0 1 .289
Mullins cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .094
a-Severino ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Nunez dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .293
Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Rickard cf-lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .213
Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .130
Sucre c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .232
1-Martin pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .180
Alberto 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .278
Totals 36 3 9 3 2 10
Minnesota 201 100 000—4 9 1
Baltimore 002 000 001—3 9 1

a-flied out for Mullins in the 9th.

1-ran for Sucre in the 9th.

E_Adrianza (1), Smith Jr. (1). LOB_Minnesota 9, Baltimore 9. 2B_Polanco (5), Astudillo (4), Buxton (12), Villar (4). RBIs_Astudillo 2 (7), Cron (9), Cave (3), Villar (10), Smith Jr. 2 (15). SB_Villar 2 (6). SF_Astudillo.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 5 (Polanco, Astudillo, Rosario, Cave, Adrianza); Baltimore 5 (Nunez, Ruiz 2, Severino 2). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 14; Baltimore 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Polanco, Buxton, Smith Jr.. GIDP_Buxton.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Villar, Alberto, Davis).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gibson, W, 1-0 6 5 2 2 0 6 89 6.10
May, H, 2 1 2 0 0 0 2 27 4.00
Hildenberger, H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 0.00
Rogers, S, 3-3 1 2 1 1 1 1 18 2.31
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bundy, L, 0-3 6 7 4 2 1 4 95 6.56
Phillips 2 1 0 0 2 1 31 3.24
Givens 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 4.50

May pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Hildenberger 2-0. HBP_Bundy (Cruz), Rogers (Rickard). WP_Gibson.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_3:08. A_11,018 (45,971).

