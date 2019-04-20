Twins 6, Orioles 5

Minnesota Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi J.Plnco ss 5 0 0 0 Villar ss 4 0 0 0 Ma.Gnzl 3b 5 0 0 0 Mancini rf 5 1 2 1 Cruz dh 5 0 1 1 Smth Jr lf 4 1 2 2 E.Rsrio lf 5 2 3 2 R.Nunez dh 5 1 2 1 Astdllo 1b 4 1 2 1 R.Ruiz 3b 3 0 2 0 Cave rf 4 0 0 0 Sucre ph 1 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 3 1 1 0 Alberto 2b 4 0 0 0 J.Cstro c 2 1 1 0 C.Davis 1b 4 1 2 0 Buxton cf 3 1 1 2 P.Svrno c 4 1 2 1 Mullins cf 3 0 1 0 Rickard ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Totals 36 6 9 6 Totals 38 5 13 5

Minnesota 020 013 000—6 Baltimore 003 001 010—5

LOB_Minnesota 7, Baltimore 10. 2B_E.Rosario (4), Schoop (3), J.Castro (1), Buxton (9), Mancini 2 (9), C.Davis (3). HR_E.Rosario 2 (8), Astudillo (2), Smith Jr. (4), R.Nunez (3), P.Severino (2). SB_Villar (4), Mullins (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Minnesota Berrios W,3-1 6 8 4 4 3 5 Hildenberger H,3 1 2 0 0 0 0 Rogers S,2-2 2 3 1 1 0 5 Baltimore Straily L,1-2 5 6 3 3 3 4 Yacabonis 2-3 2 3 3 0 0 Castro 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Scott 2 0 0 0 0 5

HBP_by Berrios (Villar), by Yacabonis (Schoop). WP_Straily.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

Advertisement

T_3:16.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.