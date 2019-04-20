Twins 6, Orioles 5

|Minnesota
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Plnco ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ma.Gnzl 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Cruz dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Smth Jr lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|E.Rsrio lf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|R.Nunez dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Astdllo 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|R.Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Cave rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sucre ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Alberto 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Cstro c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Buxton cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|P.Svrno c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rickard ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|Totals
|38
|5
|13
|5
|Minnesota
|020
|013
|000—6
|Baltimore
|003
|001
|010—5
LOB_Minnesota 7, Baltimore 10. 2B_E.Rosario (4), Schoop (3), J.Castro (1), Buxton (9), Mancini 2 (9), C.Davis (3). HR_E.Rosario 2 (8), Astudillo (2), Smith Jr. (4), R.Nunez (3), P.Severino (2). SB_Villar (4), Mullins (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Berrios W,3-1
|6
|8
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Hildenberger H,3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers S,2-2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Baltimore
|Straily L,1-2
|5
|6
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Yacabonis
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Castro
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scott
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
HBP_by Berrios (Villar), by Yacabonis (Schoop). WP_Straily.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:16.
