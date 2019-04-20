Twins 6, Orioles 5

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Polanco ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.369
|Gonzalez 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.184
|Cruz dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Rosario lf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.288
|Astudillo 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.308
|Cave rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Schoop 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|J.Castro c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.200
|Buxton cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.275
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|3
|9
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Mancini rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.341
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.288
|Nunez dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.280
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|b-Sucre ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Alberto 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Davis 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.140
|Severino c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.102
|a-Rickard ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Totals
|38
|5
|13
|5
|3
|10
|Minnesota
|020
|013
|000—6
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|003
|001
|010—5
|13
|0
a-struck out for Mullins in the 8th. b-struck out for Ruiz in the 9th.
LOB_Minnesota 7, Baltimore 10. 2B_Rosario (4), Schoop (3), J.Castro (1), Buxton (9), Mancini 2 (9), Davis (3). HR_Rosario (7), off Straily; Astudillo (2), off Straily; Rosario (8), off Straily; Smith Jr. (4), off Berrios; Nunez (3), off Berrios; Severino (2), off Berrios. RBIs_Cruz (9), Rosario 2 (18), Astudillo (5), Buxton 2 (8), Mancini (13), Smith Jr. 2 (13), Nunez (13), Severino (5). SB_Villar (4), Mullins (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Polanco 2, Astudillo); Baltimore 7 (Mancini, Smith Jr. 2, Nunez, Alberto, Mullins 2). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 8; Baltimore 2 for 13.
Runners moved up_Severino, Ruiz.
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berrios, W, 3-1
|6
|8
|4
|4
|3
|5
|104
|2.97
|Hildenberger, H, 3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|0.00
|Rogers, S, 2-2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|27
|1.69
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Straily, L, 1-2
|5
|6
|3
|3
|3
|4
|98
|8.59
|Yacabonis
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|19
|4.85
|M.Castro
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|8.18
|Scott
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|21
|1.59
Inherited runners-scored_M.Castro 1-1. HBP_Berrios (Villar), Yacabonis (Schoop). WP_Straily.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:16.
