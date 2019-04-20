Twins 6, Orioles 5

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Polanco ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .369 Gonzalez 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .184 Cruz dh 5 0 1 1 0 0 .268 Rosario lf 5 2 3 2 0 1 .288 Astudillo 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .308 Cave rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .238 Schoop 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .241 J.Castro c 2 1 1 0 2 1 .200 Buxton cf 3 1 1 2 1 2 .275 Totals 36 6 9 6 3 9

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256 Mancini rf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .341 Smith Jr. lf 4 1 2 2 1 2 .288 Nunez dh 5 1 2 1 0 2 .280 Ruiz 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .246 b-Sucre ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .208 Alberto 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .261 Davis 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .140 Severino c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .250 Mullins cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .102 a-Rickard ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .208 Totals 38 5 13 5 3 10

Minnesota 020 013 000—6 9 0 Baltimore 003 001 010—5 13 0

a-struck out for Mullins in the 8th. b-struck out for Ruiz in the 9th.

LOB_Minnesota 7, Baltimore 10. 2B_Rosario (4), Schoop (3), J.Castro (1), Buxton (9), Mancini 2 (9), Davis (3). HR_Rosario (7), off Straily; Astudillo (2), off Straily; Rosario (8), off Straily; Smith Jr. (4), off Berrios; Nunez (3), off Berrios; Severino (2), off Berrios. RBIs_Cruz (9), Rosario 2 (18), Astudillo (5), Buxton 2 (8), Mancini (13), Smith Jr. 2 (13), Nunez (13), Severino (5). SB_Villar (4), Mullins (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Polanco 2, Astudillo); Baltimore 7 (Mancini, Smith Jr. 2, Nunez, Alberto, Mullins 2). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 8; Baltimore 2 for 13.

Runners moved up_Severino, Ruiz.

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Berrios, W, 3-1 6 8 4 4 3 5 104 2.97 Hildenberger, H, 3 1 2 0 0 0 0 20 0.00 Rogers, S, 2-2 2 3 1 1 0 5 27 1.69 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Straily, L, 1-2 5 6 3 3 3 4 98 8.59 Yacabonis 2-3 2 3 3 0 0 19 4.85 M.Castro 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 15 8.18 Scott 2 0 0 0 0 5 21 1.59

Inherited runners-scored_M.Castro 1-1. HBP_Berrios (Villar), Yacabonis (Schoop). WP_Straily.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:16.

