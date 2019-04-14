Twins 6, Tigers 4

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Candelario 3b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .208 Cabrera dh 4 1 1 0 1 2 .259 Stewart lf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .191 Hicks 1b 5 0 0 0 0 5 .188 Greiner c 5 0 1 1 0 3 .163 Peterson rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .148 Rodriguez 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .333 Beckham ss 4 1 1 2 0 2 .176 Jones cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273 Totals 35 4 8 4 4 13

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kepler rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .269 Polanco ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .383 Cruz dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .320 Rosario lf 4 2 3 2 0 0 .283 Cron 1b 3 1 1 3 1 0 .222 Gonzalez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .147 Garver c 3 1 2 0 1 0 .500 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Buxton cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .324 Totals 35 6 14 6 2 4

Detroit 020 000 020—4 8 0 Minnesota 212 000 10x—6 14 0

LOB_Detroit 10, Minnesota 7. 2B_Stewart (3), Rodriguez (1), Kepler (2), Rosario (3), Garver 2 (3), Buxton (6). HR_Beckham (2), off Berrios; Cron (1), off Zimmermann; Rosario (3), off Norris. RBIs_Stewart (12), Greiner (1), Beckham 2 (3), Rosario 2 (11), Cron 3 (4), Buxton (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Greiner 3, Beckham 2); Minnesota 5 (Polanco, Cruz, Rosario, Gonzalez, Schoop). RISP_Detroit 3 for 12; Minnesota 4 for 14.

Runners moved up_Cron, Kepler. GIDP_Kepler, Garver, Schoop.

DP_Detroit 3 (Candelario, Rodriguez, Hicks), (Rodriguez, Beckham, Hicks), (Beckham, Rodriguez, Hicks).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Zimmermann, L, 0-2 3 8 5 5 1 1 54 4.29 Norris 3 6 1 1 0 2 58 4.32 Garrett 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 1.69 Alcantara 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 1.59 Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Berrios, W, 2-1 6 2-3 4 2 2 1 7 98 2.30 May, H, 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 1 21 2.84 Rogers, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 2 24 1.17 Parker, H, 2 1-3 1 0 0 2 1 29 1.69 Hildenberger, S, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 7 0.00

Norris pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

May pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_May 1-0, Rogers 2-1, Hildenberger 3-0. HBP_Berrios (Stewart), Rogers (Peterson). WP_Norris.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_3:19. A_14,774 (38,649).

