Twins 6, Tigers 4

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Stewart lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.191
|Hicks 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.188
|Greiner c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.163
|Peterson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Rodriguez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Beckham ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.176
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|4
|13
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.383
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Rosario lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.283
|Cron 1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.222
|Gonzalez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.147
|Garver c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.324
|Totals
|35
|6
|14
|6
|2
|4
|Detroit
|020
|000
|020—4
|8
|0
|Minnesota
|212
|000
|10x—6
|14
|0
LOB_Detroit 10, Minnesota 7. 2B_Stewart (3), Rodriguez (1), Kepler (2), Rosario (3), Garver 2 (3), Buxton (6). HR_Beckham (2), off Berrios; Cron (1), off Zimmermann; Rosario (3), off Norris. RBIs_Stewart (12), Greiner (1), Beckham 2 (3), Rosario 2 (11), Cron 3 (4), Buxton (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Greiner 3, Beckham 2); Minnesota 5 (Polanco, Cruz, Rosario, Gonzalez, Schoop). RISP_Detroit 3 for 12; Minnesota 4 for 14.
Runners moved up_Cron, Kepler. GIDP_Kepler, Garver, Schoop.
DP_Detroit 3 (Candelario, Rodriguez, Hicks), (Rodriguez, Beckham, Hicks), (Beckham, Rodriguez, Hicks).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zimmermann, L, 0-2
|3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|1
|54
|4.29
|Norris
|3
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2
|58
|4.32
|Garrett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|1.69
|Alcantara
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.59
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berrios, W, 2-1
|6
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|7
|98
|2.30
|May, H, 1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|21
|2.84
|Rogers, H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|1.17
|Parker, H, 2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|29
|1.69
|Hildenberger, S, 1-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|0.00
Norris pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
May pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_May 1-0, Rogers 2-1, Hildenberger 3-0. HBP_Berrios (Stewart), Rogers (Peterson). WP_Norris.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Mike Everitt.
T_3:19. A_14,774 (38,649).
