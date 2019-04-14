Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Twins 6, Tigers 4

April 14, 2019 5:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Candelario 3b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .208
Cabrera dh 4 1 1 0 1 2 .259
Stewart lf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .191
Hicks 1b 5 0 0 0 0 5 .188
Greiner c 5 0 1 1 0 3 .163
Peterson rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .148
Rodriguez 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .333
Beckham ss 4 1 1 2 0 2 .176
Jones cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273
Totals 35 4 8 4 4 13
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kepler rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .269
Polanco ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .383
Cruz dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .320
Rosario lf 4 2 3 2 0 0 .283
Cron 1b 3 1 1 3 1 0 .222
Gonzalez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .147
Garver c 3 1 2 0 1 0 .500
Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Buxton cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .324
Totals 35 6 14 6 2 4
Detroit 020 000 020—4 8 0
Minnesota 212 000 10x—6 14 0

LOB_Detroit 10, Minnesota 7. 2B_Stewart (3), Rodriguez (1), Kepler (2), Rosario (3), Garver 2 (3), Buxton (6). HR_Beckham (2), off Berrios; Cron (1), off Zimmermann; Rosario (3), off Norris. RBIs_Stewart (12), Greiner (1), Beckham 2 (3), Rosario 2 (11), Cron 3 (4), Buxton (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Greiner 3, Beckham 2); Minnesota 5 (Polanco, Cruz, Rosario, Gonzalez, Schoop). RISP_Detroit 3 for 12; Minnesota 4 for 14.

Runners moved up_Cron, Kepler. GIDP_Kepler, Garver, Schoop.

Advertisement

DP_Detroit 3 (Candelario, Rodriguez, Hicks), (Rodriguez, Beckham, Hicks), (Beckham, Rodriguez, Hicks).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Zimmermann, L, 0-2 3 8 5 5 1 1 54 4.29
Norris 3 6 1 1 0 2 58 4.32
Garrett 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 1.69
Alcantara 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 1.59
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Berrios, W, 2-1 6 2-3 4 2 2 1 7 98 2.30
May, H, 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 1 21 2.84
Rogers, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 2 24 1.17
Parker, H, 2 1-3 1 0 0 2 1 29 1.69
Hildenberger, S, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 7 0.00

Norris pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

May pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_May 1-0, Rogers 2-1, Hildenberger 3-0. HBP_Berrios (Stewart), Rogers (Peterson). WP_Norris.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_3:19. A_14,774 (38,649).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors volunteer at a Virginia thrift store

Today in History

1975: President Ford says war is finished for America

Get our daily newsletter.