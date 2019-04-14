Twins 6, Tigers 4

Detroit Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Cndlrio 3b 4 1 2 0 Kepler rf 5 1 1 0 Mi.Cbrr dh 4 1 1 0 J.Plnco ss 4 0 2 0 C.Stwrt lf 3 0 1 1 Cruz dh 4 1 2 0 Joh.Hck 1b 5 0 0 0 E.Rsrio lf 4 2 3 2 Greiner c 5 0 1 1 C.Cron 1b 3 1 1 3 D.Ptrsn rf 3 0 0 0 Ma.Gnzl 3b 4 0 1 0 Ro.Rdri 2b 3 1 1 0 Garver c 3 1 2 0 G.Bckhm ss 4 1 1 2 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 J.Jones cf 4 0 1 0 Buxton cf 4 0 2 1 Totals 35 4 8 4 Totals 35 6 14 6

Detroit 020 000 020—4 Minnesota 212 000 10x—6

DP_Detroit 3. LOB_Detroit 10, Minnesota 7. 2B_C.Stewart (3), Ro.Rodriguez (1), Kepler (2), E.Rosario (3), Garver 2 (3), Buxton (6). HR_G.Beckham (2), E.Rosario (3), C.Cron (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Detroit Zimmermann L,0-2 3 8 5 5 1 1 Norris 3 6 1 1 0 2 Garrett 1 0 0 0 1 0 Alcantara 1 0 0 0 0 1 Minnesota Berrios W,2-1 6 2-3 4 2 2 1 7 May H,1 1-3 2 2 2 1 1 Rogers H,3 1 1 0 0 0 2 Parker H,2 1-3 1 0 0 2 1 Hildenberger S,1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

Norris pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

May pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Advertisement

HBP_by Berrios (Stewart), by Rogers (Peterson). WP_Norris.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_3:19. A_14,774 (38,649).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.