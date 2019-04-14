Twins 6, Tigers 4

|Detroit
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cndlrio 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Kepler rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Mi.Cbrr dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.Plnco ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|C.Stwrt lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Joh.Hck 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|E.Rsrio lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Greiner c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|C.Cron 1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|D.Ptrsn rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ma.Gnzl 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ro.Rdri 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Garver c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|G.Bckhm ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Jones cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|35
|6
|14
|6
|Detroit
|020
|000
|020—4
|Minnesota
|212
|000
|10x—6
DP_Detroit 3. LOB_Detroit 10, Minnesota 7. 2B_C.Stewart (3), Ro.Rodriguez (1), Kepler (2), E.Rosario (3), Garver 2 (3), Buxton (6). HR_G.Beckham (2), E.Rosario (3), C.Cron (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Zimmermann L,0-2
|3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Norris
|3
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Garrett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Alcantara
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|Berrios W,2-1
|6
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|7
|May H,1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Rogers H,3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Parker H,2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Hildenberger S,1-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Norris pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
May pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
HBP_by Berrios (Stewart), by Rogers (Peterson). WP_Norris.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Mike Everitt.
T_3:19. A_14,774 (38,649).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.