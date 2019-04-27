Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Twins 9, Orioles 2

April 27, 2019 5:45 pm
 
Baltimore Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Villar ss 4 0 0 0 Kepler cf-rf 4 2 2 4
Mancini rf 1 0 1 0 J.Plnco ss 5 0 1 0
Alberto pr-2b 3 0 2 1 Cruz dh 5 1 2 0
Smth Jr lf 4 0 0 0 E.Rsrio lf-cf-lf 4 0 0 0
R.Nunez dh 4 1 1 0 C.Cron 1b 4 1 2 2
R.Ruiz 3b 4 0 2 1 Ma.Gnzl 3b-lf-3b 4 1 1 1
Rickard cf 4 0 1 0 Astdllo rf 1 1 1 0
C.Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 Adranza 3b 0 0 0 0
S.Wlkrs 2b-rf 4 1 1 0 Buxton cf 0 1 0 0
Sverino c 3 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0
J.Cstro c 3 2 1 2
Totals 35 2 8 2 Totals 34 9 10 9
Baltimore 000 110 000—2
Minnesota 001 002 24x—9

E_Straily (1). LOB_Baltimore 6, Minnesota 6. 2B_R.Nunez (5), Cruz (5). HR_Kepler 2 (6), C.Cron (5), Ma.Gonzalez (2), J.Castro (2). SB_S.Wilkerson (1), Buxton (6). SF_Kepler (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Straily 4 3 1 0 1 3
Fry L,0-1 2 2 2 2 0 2
Scott 0 1 2 2 1 0
Yacabonis 2 4 4 4 1 0
Minnesota
Berrios W,4-1 6 7 2 2 0 8
May H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2
Rogers H,5 1 1 0 0 0 3
Mejia 1 0 0 0 0 1

T.Scott pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Fry (Adrianza). WP_Berrios, Yacabonis.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:24. A_18,878 (38,649).

