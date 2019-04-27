Twins 9, Orioles 2

|Baltimore
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kepler cf-rf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Mancini rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Plnco ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Alberto pr-2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Cruz dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Smth Jr lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|E.Rsrio lf-cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Nunez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|C.Cron 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|R.Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Ma.Gnzl 3b-lf-3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Rickard cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Astdllo rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Adranza 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Wlkrs 2b-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Buxton cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sverino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Cstro c
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|34
|9
|10
|9
|Baltimore
|000
|110
|000—2
|Minnesota
|001
|002
|24x—9
E_Straily (1). LOB_Baltimore 6, Minnesota 6. 2B_R.Nunez (5), Cruz (5). HR_Kepler 2 (6), C.Cron (5), Ma.Gonzalez (2), J.Castro (2). SB_S.Wilkerson (1), Buxton (6). SF_Kepler (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Straily
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Fry L,0-1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Scott
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Yacabonis
|2
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Minnesota
|Berrios W,4-1
|6
|7
|2
|2
|0
|8
|May H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rogers H,5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Mejia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
T.Scott pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
HBP_by Fry (Adrianza). WP_Berrios, Yacabonis.
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:24. A_18,878 (38,649).
