Twins 9, Orioles 2

Baltimore Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Villar ss 4 0 0 0 Kepler cf-rf 4 2 2 4 Mancini rf 1 0 1 0 J.Plnco ss 5 0 1 0 Alberto pr-2b 3 0 2 1 Cruz dh 5 1 2 0 Smth Jr lf 4 0 0 0 E.Rsrio lf-cf-lf 4 0 0 0 R.Nunez dh 4 1 1 0 C.Cron 1b 4 1 2 2 R.Ruiz 3b 4 0 2 1 Ma.Gnzl 3b-lf-3b 4 1 1 1 Rickard cf 4 0 1 0 Astdllo rf 1 1 1 0 C.Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 Adranza 3b 0 0 0 0 S.Wlkrs 2b-rf 4 1 1 0 Buxton cf 0 1 0 0 Sverino c 3 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 J.Cstro c 3 2 1 2 Totals 35 2 8 2 Totals 34 9 10 9

Baltimore 000 110 000—2 Minnesota 001 002 24x—9

E_Straily (1). LOB_Baltimore 6, Minnesota 6. 2B_R.Nunez (5), Cruz (5). HR_Kepler 2 (6), C.Cron (5), Ma.Gonzalez (2), J.Castro (2). SB_S.Wilkerson (1), Buxton (6). SF_Kepler (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Straily 4 3 1 0 1 3 Fry L,0-1 2 2 2 2 0 2 Scott 0 1 2 2 1 0 Yacabonis 2 4 4 4 1 0 Minnesota Berrios W,4-1 6 7 2 2 0 8 May H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2 Rogers H,5 1 1 0 0 0 3 Mejia 1 0 0 0 0 1

T.Scott pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Fry (Adrianza). WP_Berrios, Yacabonis.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:24. A_18,878 (38,649).

