Twins 9, Orioles 2

April 27, 2019 5:46 pm
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272
Mancini rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .355
1-Alberto pr-2b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .299
Smith Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278
Nunez dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .287
Ruiz 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .250
Rickard cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .213
Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .145
Wilkerson 2b-rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .188
Severino c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .231
Totals 35 2 8 2 0 14
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kepler cf-rf 4 2 2 4 0 1 .263
Polanco ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .341
Cruz dh 5 1 2 0 0 1 .314
Rosario lf-cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .263
Cron 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .250
Gonzalez 3b-lf-3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .164
Astudillo rf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .327
Adrianza 3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .161
Buxton cf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .268
Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .266
Castro c 3 2 1 2 1 1 .214
Totals 34 9 10 9 3 5
Baltimore 000 110 000—2 8 1
Minnesota 001 002 24x—9 10 0

1-ran for Mancini in the 1st.

E_Straily (1). LOB_Baltimore 6, Minnesota 6. 2B_Nunez (5), Cruz (5). HR_Cron (5), off Fry; Kepler (5), off Scott; Gonzalez (2), off Yacabonis; Castro (2), off Yacabonis; Kepler (6), off Yacabonis. RBIs_Ruiz (10), Alberto (7), Kepler 4 (15), Cron 2 (14), Gonzalez (5), Castro 2 (4). SB_Wilkerson (1), Buxton (6). SF_Kepler.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Davis); Minnesota 3 (Polanco, Schoop 2). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 5; Minnesota 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Rosario.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Straily 4 3 1 0 1 3 89 6.75
Fry, L, 0-1 2 2 2 2 0 2 45 4.05
Scott 0 1 2 2 1 0 8 7.11
Yacabonis 2 4 4 4 1 0 44 6.32
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Berrios, W, 4-1 6 7 2 2 0 8 101 2.97
May, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.38
Rogers, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 3 17 2.13
Mejia 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 6.55

Scott pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Fry (Adrianza). WP_Berrios, Yacabonis.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:24. A_18,878 (38,649).

