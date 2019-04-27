Twins 9, Orioles 2

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Mancini rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.355
|1-Alberto pr-2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.299
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Nunez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Rickard cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.145
|Wilkerson 2b-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Severino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|0
|14
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler cf-rf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.263
|Polanco ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.341
|Cruz dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Rosario lf-cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Gonzalez 3b-lf-3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.164
|Astudillo rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.327
|Adrianza 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.161
|Buxton cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Castro c
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.214
|Totals
|34
|9
|10
|9
|3
|5
|Baltimore
|000
|110
|000—2
|8
|1
|Minnesota
|001
|002
|24x—9
|10
|0
1-ran for Mancini in the 1st.
E_Straily (1). LOB_Baltimore 6, Minnesota 6. 2B_Nunez (5), Cruz (5). HR_Cron (5), off Fry; Kepler (5), off Scott; Gonzalez (2), off Yacabonis; Castro (2), off Yacabonis; Kepler (6), off Yacabonis. RBIs_Ruiz (10), Alberto (7), Kepler 4 (15), Cron 2 (14), Gonzalez (5), Castro 2 (4). SB_Wilkerson (1), Buxton (6). SF_Kepler.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Davis); Minnesota 3 (Polanco, Schoop 2). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 5; Minnesota 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Rosario.
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Straily
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|89
|6.75
|Fry, L, 0-1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|45
|4.05
|Scott
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|8
|7.11
|Yacabonis
|2
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|44
|6.32
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berrios, W, 4-1
|6
|7
|2
|2
|0
|8
|101
|2.97
|May, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.38
|Rogers, H, 5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|2.13
|Mejia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|6.55
Scott pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Fry (Adrianza). WP_Berrios, Yacabonis.
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:24. A_18,878 (38,649).
