Twins try for series sweep over Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles (10-18, fifth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (15-9, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dylan Bundy (0-3, 6.56 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Twins: Kyle Gibson (0-0, 6.10 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota can secure a series sweep over Baltimore with a win.

The Twins are 7-4 on their home turf. Minnesota ranks third in the league in hitting with a .269 batting average, Jorge Polanco leads the team with an average of .341.

The Orioles are 7-8 in road games. Baltimore has a team on-base percentage of .304, led by Trey Mancini with a mark of .400. The Twins won the last meeting 9-2. Jose Berrios earned his fourth victory and Max Kepler went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs for Minnesota. Paul Fry took his first loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eddie Rosario leads the Twins with 16 extra base hits and is batting .263. Mitch Garver is 13-for-33 with three doubles, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 39 hits and is batting .355. Dwight Smith Jr. has 12 hits and is batting .308 over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .272 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Orioles: 3-7, .268 batting average, 6.47 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Twins Injuries: Addison Reed: 10-day IL (thumb), Miguel Sano: 10-day IL (heel), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 10-day IL (forearm), Richard Bleier: 10-day IL (lat), Trey Mancini: day-to-day (undisclosed), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

