The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
UMass-Minnesota Duluth Sums

April 13, 2019 11:51 pm
 
UMass 0 0 0—0
Minnesota Duluth 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Minn.-Duluth, Mackay (Anderson, Tufte), 3:51. Penalties_Del Gaizo, UM (interference), 2:31; Perunovich, MD (holding), 12:23; Gaudet, UM (elbowing), 18:37.

Second Period_2, Minn.-Duluth, Anderson (Mackay, Ruchards), 15:48. Penalties_Cates, MD (roughing), 16:59; Makar, UM (interference), 19:41.

Third Period_3, Minn.-Duluth, Cates (Laderoute, Anderson), 17:18. Penalties_Roth, MD (elbowing), 6:47; Krieger, MD (holding), 14:58; Keats, UM (roughing), 18:15.

Shots on goal_UMass 5-7-6_18. Minnesota Duluth 14-11-6_31.

Power-play Opportunities_UMass 0 of 4; Minnesota Duluth 1 of 4.

Goalies_UMass, Lindberg 11-4-0 (31 shots-28 saves). Minnesota Duluth, Shepard 29-11-2 (18-18).

A_13,624.

Referee_Brian Aaron, Colin Kronfrost. Linesmen_Nick Bradshaw, Sam Shikowsky.

