The Associated Press
 
UNC guard Woods announces plans to transfer from program

April 25, 2019 3:02 pm
 
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina point guard Seventh Woods plans to transfer.

In a post on social media Thursday, Woods says “it’s time for a change” for his final season of eligibility. The 6-foot-2 junior from Columbia, South Carolina, battled nagging injuries through his first two years at UNC, then averaged 2.5 points playing behind freshman Coby White last season.

White has entered the NBA draft, but the Tar Heels this week signed touted recruit Cole Anthony — the son of former UNLV and NBA player Greg Anthony — as White’s likely replacement.

Woods would have to sit out a season after transferring unless he gets a waiver from the NCAA. He is the fifth player to transfer from UNC in 16 seasons under Roy Williams and the first since the 2010-11 season.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/CollegeBasketball and http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

