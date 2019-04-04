Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UNDATED: Add Ski Report

April 4, 2019 5:05 pm
 
12 min read
Share       
PACIFIC SOUTH
Arizona

Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 6:17 am MG machine groomed 80 – 96 base 48 of 55 trails

87% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Thu-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p;

California

Alpine Meadows — Wed 6:05 am wet snow machine groomed 140 – 209 base 77 of 100 trails, 77% open, 13 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Bear Mountain — Wed 11:55 am MG machine groomed 24 – 42 base 19 of 27 trails

Advertisement

70% open, 17 miles, 198 acres, 3 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Bear Valley — Wed 5:58 am powder machine groomed 163 – 163 base 67 of 67 trails

100% open, 1680 acres, 5 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Boreal — Wed 6:28 am MG machine groomed 275 – 275 base 23 of 33 trails, 70% open

4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-6p; Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-6p;

China Peak — Reopen 04/07 machine groomed 50 – 70 base Mon/Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Mon; Apr 15-19: 9a-4p; Apr 27: Last day;

Dodge Ridge — Wed 6:28 am powder machine groomed 93 – 125 base 67 of 67 trails

100% open, 862 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Donner Ski Ranch — Wed 9:11 am variable machine groomed 162 – 222 base 45 of 53 trails

85% open, 455 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Heavenly — Wed 5:24 am MG machine groomed 75 – 124 base 97 of 97 trails

100% open, 8 miles, 4800 acres, 26 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Homewood — Wed 6:29 am spring snow machine groomed 60 – 182 base 51 of 67 trails

76% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri:9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

June — Wed 8:26 am MG machine groomed 60 – 120 base 40 of 41 trails, 98% open

500 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p

Apr 07: Last day;

Kirkwood — Wed 5:26 am MG machine groomed 151 – 204 base 51 of 86 trails

100% open, 4 miles, 2300 acres, 11 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Mammoth — Wed 6:03 am MG machine groomed 155 – 225 base 150 of 154 trails

97% open, 3500 acres, 18 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Mountain High — Wed 7:27 am spring snow machine groomed 20 – 30 base 13 of 59 trails

22% open, 5 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Apr 07: Last Day;

Mt Shasta — Wed 6:30 am packed powder 60 – 150 base 32 of 32 trails

100% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-7p; Sat: 9a-6p

Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 21: Last day;

Northstar — Wed 6:03 am packed powder machine groomed 66 – 154 base 100 of 100 trails

100% open, 3158 acres, 11 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Sierra at Tahoe — Wed 6:38 am MG machine groomed 113 – 195 base 45 of 46 trails

98% open, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Apr 21: Last day;

Snow Summit — Wed 11:54 am MG machine groomed 24 – 42 base 27 of 32 trails

84% open, 18 miles, 240 acres, 7 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 21: Last day;

Snow Valley — Wed 6:41 am MG machine groomed 28 – 66 base 16 of 30 trails

53% open, 4 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p;; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Apr 21: Last day;

Soda Springs — Reopen 04/06 machine groomed 275 – 275 base Mon

Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p; Open Thu-Mon; Apr 21: Last day;

Squaw Valley — Wed 6:05 am wet snow machine groomed 83 – 234 base 111 of 272 trails

41% open, 18 of 43 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Sugar Bowl — Wed 5:49 am spring snow machine groomed 148 – 220 base 88 of 103 trails

85% open, 1500 acres, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Apr 21: Last day;

Tahoe Donner — Wed 6:17 am packed powder machine groomed 135 – 145 base 15 of 15 trails

100% open, 100 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Apr 14: Last day;

Bear Valley XC — Operating, no details

Tamarack Lodge Resort XC — Wed 8:10 am MG machine groomed 84 – 100 base 1718 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Apr 14: Last day;

Diamond Peak — Wed 9:51 am packed powder machine groomed 82 – 112 base 31 of 31 trails

100% open, 655 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Apr 21: Last day;

Nevada

Lee Canyon — Wed 5:23 am spring snow machine groomed 55 – 55 base 26 of 30 trails

87% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 14: Last day;

California

Mt Rose — Wed 6:50 am MG machine groomed 148 – 179 base 48 of 65 trails

74% open, 1000 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

PACIFIC NORTH
Idaho

Bogus Basin — Wed 7:25 am spring snow machine groomed 75 – 80 base 93 of 93 trails, 27 miles

2600 acres, 9 of 11 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p

Apr 14: Last Day;,

Brundage — Wed 5:09 am MG machine groomed 65 – 130 base 51 of 51 trails, 1920 acres

5 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p;,

Lookout Pass — Wed 10:39 pm MG machine groomed 95 – 107 base 35 of 35 trails

20 miles, 550 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon, Thu-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon;,

Pebble Creek — Wed 6:26 am MG machine groomed 50 – 100 base 30 of 30 trails

3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p

Apr 21: Last day;,

Pomerelle — Closed for Snow Sports

Schweitzer Mountain — Wed 5:04 am spring snow machine groomed 41 – 86 base 92 of 92 trails

2900 acres, 8 of 9 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Apr 08: Last day;,

Silver Mountain — Wed 5:42 am MG machine groomed 63 – 70 base 58 of 80 trails

5 of 7 lifts, 73% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p

Apr 21: Last day;,

Sun Valley — Wed 5:24 am MG machine groomed 52 – 74 base 70 of 121 trails

7 of 17 lifts, 58% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 14: Last day;,

Oregon

Anthony Lakes — Wed 4:56 am MG machine groomed 75 – 75 base 9 of 21 trails

1 of 1 lift 43% open, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 07: Last day;,

Hoodoo — Reopen 04/06 machine groomed 89 – 89 base Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p

Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon; April 21: Last day;,

Mt Bachelor — Wed 5:32 am 1 new MG machine groomed 101 – 130 base 101 of 101 trails

4318 acres, 7 of 11 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;,

Mt Hood Meadows — Wed 4:59 am wet snow machine groomed 101 – 157 base 82 of 87 trails

1200 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, 94% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;,

Mt Hood Skibowl — Reopen 04/05 45 – 64 base Fri: 9a-11p

Sat: 9a-11p; Sun: 9a-10p; Open Fri-Sun;,

Timberline — Wed 5:32 am MG machine groomed 126 – 126 base 5 of 9 lifts, 56% open

Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;,

Washington

49 Degrees North — Wed 5:22 am spring snow machine groomed 127 – 168 base 82 of 89 trails

4 of 7 lifts, 92% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 07: Last day;,

Bluewood — Reopen 04/06 machine groomed 64 – 86 base 24 of 24 trails

3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 07: Last day;,

Crystal Mountain — Wed 7:27 am 1 new MG machine groomed 41 – 85 base 56 of 56 trails

9 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-6p; Sat: 9a-8p; Sun: 9a-6p;,

Mt Baker — Wed 5:14 am MG machine groomed 113 – 152 base 35 of 38 trails

6 of 8 lifts, 92% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:45p;,

Mt Spokane — Wed 5:43 am spring snow machine groomed 55 – 133 base 43 of 58 trails

4 of 6 lifts, 74% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun

Apr 07: Last day; Apr 07: 9a-1p;,

Stevens Pass — Wed 6:32 am MG machine groomed 61 – 85 base 52 of 52 trails

9 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 21: Last day;,

Summit at Snoqualmie — Wed 8:15 am spring snow 56 – 85 base 26 of 83 trails

950 acres, 5 of 26 lifts, 31% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-5p

Apr 15: Last day;,

Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — Reopen 04/04 machine groomed 80 – 150 base 795 acres, 83% open, Thu-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-5p; Open Thu-Sun;,

White Pass — Wed 5:41 am MG machine groomed 50 – 90 base 47 of 47 trails

6 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p;,

CANADA
British Columbia

Apex Mountain — Wed Reopen 04/06 spring snow machine groomed 58 – 58 base 59 of 77 trails

77% open, 3 of 4 lifts Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Sat/Sun

Apr 07: Last day;

Big White — Wed 6:14 am MG machine groomed 67 – 71 base 72 of 119 trails, 61% open

13 of 15 lifts Mon: 8:45a-4p; Tue-Fri: 8:45a-8p; Sat: 8:45a-8p

Sun: 8:45a-4p; Apr 22: Last day;

Fairmont Hot Springs — Wed 8:42 am MG machine groomed 16 – 16 base 12 of 14 trails

86% open, 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p;

Fernie Alpine — Wed 7:45 am 1 new spring snow machine groomed 33 – 67 base 120 of 142 trails

85% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 14: Last day;

Grouse Mountain — Wed 6:41 am packed powder machine groomed 74 – 106 base 20 of 33 trails

61% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p;

Hudson Bay — Wed 9:09 pm MG machine groomed 53 – 53 base 36 of 36 trails, 100% open

4 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun

Apr 14: Last day;

Kicking Horse — Wed 3:21 am spring snow machine groomed 25 – 68 base 119 of 129 trails

92% open, 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a- 8p

Sun: 9a-4p;

Kimberley — Wed 4:22 am spring snow machine groomed 35 – 35 base 49 of 80 trails, 61% open

5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 07: Last day;

Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 — Wed 9:24 pm powder machine groomed 70 – 70 base

Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Apr 14: Last day;

Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek — Wed 9:25 pm packed powder 91 – 91 base

Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 14: Last day;

Mount Seymour — Wed 9:30 pm MG machine groomed 69 – 130 base 31 of 40 trails

78% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-6p; Apr 14: Last day;

Mount Washington Alpine Resort — Wed 9:38 pm variable machine groomed 65 – 65 base 65 of 81 trails, 80% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p

Apr 07: Last day;

Panorama Mountain — Wed 6:18 am spring snow machine groomed 11 – 52 base 128 of 135 trails

95% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-8p; Sun: 9a-4p

Apr 14: Last day;

Powder King — Wed 4:38 am 2 new MG machine groomed 42 – 96 base 37 of 37 trails

100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon: 9a-3p; Thu/Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p

Open Thu-Mon;

Red Mountain Resort — Wed 7:24 am 2 new MG machine groomed 67 – 67 base 110 of 110 trails, 100% open, 2787 acres, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p

Apr 07: Last day;

Revelstoke Mountain — Wed 7:33 am 3 new spring snow machine groomed 2 – 84 base 19 of 75 trails, 25% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p

Apr 21: Last day;

SilverStar — Wed 6:20 am spring snow machine groomed 33 – 80 base 47 of 133 trails, 35% open

7 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p

Apr 07: Last day;

Sun Peaks — Wed 6:12 am 2 new MG machine groomed 50 – 67 base 107 of 135 trails

79% open, 10 of 12 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-7p

Apr 14: Last day;

Whistler Blackcomb — Wed 5:39 am 2 new spring snow machine groomed 90 – 90 base 229 of 240 trails, 95% open, 8171 acres, 24 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; May 27: Last day;

Whitewater — Wed 5:56 am 3 new MG machine groomed 83 – 83 base 78 of 78 trails

100% open, 1184 acres, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:15a – 4p

Sat/Sun: 9:15a – 4p; Apr 07: Last day;

Manitoba

Asessippi Ski Area — Closed for Snow Sports

Quebec

Camp Fortune — Wed 11:39 am MG machine groomed 39 – 43 base 4 of 20 trails, 20% open

3 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 21: Last day;

Le Massif — Wed 6:20 am spring snow machine groomed 76 – 76 base 52 of 53 trails, 98% open

5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 21: Last day;

Mont Blanc — Wed 12:50 am MG machine groomed 28 – 43 base 42 of 42 trails, 100% open

4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Mont Cascades — Wed Reopen 04/06 MG machine groomed 20 – 28 base 17 of 20 trails

85% open, 4 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat/Sun; Apr 14: Last day;

Mont Gleason — Wed Reopen 04/05 MG machine groomed 20 – 28 base 20 of 25 trails

80% open, 5 of 5 lifts Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun;

Mont Orford — Wed 12:55 am MG machine groomed 28 – 43 base 29 of 61 trails, 48% open

3 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Mont Rigaud — Wed Reopen 04/06 spring snow machine groomed 12 – 20 base 13 of 13 trails

100% open, 2 of 2 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 14: Last day;

Mont Sainte Anne — Wed 6:25 am 1 new loose granular machine groomed 12 – 24 base 34 of 71 trails, 48% open, 547 acres, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Mont Ste Marie — Wed 12:12 am spring snow machine groomed 12 – 20 base 20 of 20 trails

100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun

Apr 07: Last day;

Mont Sutton — Wed 6:39 am frozen granular 33 – 43 base 57 of 60 trails

95% open, 23 miles, 218 acres, 5 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Owls Head — Wed 12:57 am MG machine groomed 28 – 43 base 23 of 52 trails, 44% open

3 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 14: Last day;

Ski La Reserve — Wed Reopen 04/06 variable machine groomed 28 – 43 base 38 of 40 trails

95% open, 3 of 3 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p; Apr 14: Last day;

Sommet Saint Sauveur — Wed 1:01 am spring snow machine groomed 28 – 39 base 33 of 40 trails

83% open, 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p

May 19: Last day;

Stoneham — Wed 6:25 am 2 new spring snow machine groomed 35 – 35 base 42 of 42 trails

100% open, 19 miles, 333 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4p

Thu-Fri: 9a-7p; Sat: 8:30a-7p; Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Tremblant — Wed 6:15 am spring snow machine groomed 36 – 48 base 92 of 102 trails, 90% open

650 acres, 9 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:15a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:15a-4p;

versant Avila — Wed 1:05 am MG machine groomed 28 – 43 base 11 of 13 trails

85% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p

Apr 14: Last day;

Vorlage — Wed Reopen 04/06 spring snow machine groomed 33 – 33 base 11 of 18 trails, 61% open

1 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun; Apr 07: Last day;

Ontario

Blue Mountain — Wed 5:02 am MG machine groomed 39 – 39 base 9 of 43 trails, 21% open

99 acres, 3 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p;

Calabogie Peaks — Wed 8:26 am MG machine groomed 29 – 43 base 24 of 24 trails

100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Open Mon-Fri; Apr 05: Last day;

Loch Lomond — Reopen 04/05 machine groomed 31 – 31 base 82% open

Fri: 12p-8p; Sat: 10a-8p; Sun: 12p-5p; Open Fri-Sun;

Searchmont Resort — Wed 12:10 am MG machine groomed 20 – 28 base 22 of 22 trails

100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Thu/Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p

Open Thu-Sun; Apr 14: Last day;

New Brunswick

Mont Farlagne — Wed Reopen 04/05 spring snow machine groomed 28 – 43 base 21 of 22 trails

95% open, 5 of 5 lifts Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Fri-Sun

Apr 07: Last day;

Alberta

Banff Norquay — Wed 9:26 am MG machine groomed 35 – 35 base 44 of 60 trails

73% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-4p, 5p-9p; Sat: 9a-4p

5p-9p; Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 22: Last day;

Castle Mountain — Wed 5:50 am 2- 4 new packed powder machine groomed 18 – 54 base 95 of 95 trails, 100% open, 95 miles, 3592 acres, 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Lake Louise — Wed 6:21 am packed powder machine groomed 50 – 66 base 132 of 145 trails

91% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; May 05: Last day;

Marmot Basin — Wed 8:38 am 2 new powder machine groomed 55 – 55 base 89 of 91 trails

98% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; May 05: Last day;

Nakiska — Wed 8:09 am MG machine groomed 52 – 52 base 40 of 79 trails, 51% open

Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 22: Last day;

Sunshine Village — Wed 5:30 am packed powder machine groomed 66 – 66 base 121 of 145 trails

83% open, 12 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

ALASKA
Alaska

Alyeska Resort — Wed 10:04 am corn snow machine groomed 1 – 131 base 60 of 76 trails

79% open, 1200 acres, 6 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 11a-6p; Sat/Sun: 11a-6p

Apr 01: 11a-6p;

CANADA
Quebec

Station Mont Sainte Anne XC — Wed 6:27 am 1 new spring snow machine groomed 12 – 24 base 11 of 21 trails, 59 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.