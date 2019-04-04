UNDATED: Add Ski Report

PACIFIC SOUTH Arizona

Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 6:17 am MG machine groomed 80 – 96 base 48 of 55 trails

87% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Thu-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p;

California

Alpine Meadows — Wed 6:05 am wet snow machine groomed 140 – 209 base 77 of 100 trails, 77% open, 13 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Bear Mountain — Wed 11:55 am MG machine groomed 24 – 42 base 19 of 27 trails

Advertisement

70% open, 17 miles, 198 acres, 3 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Bear Valley — Wed 5:58 am powder machine groomed 163 – 163 base 67 of 67 trails

100% open, 1680 acres, 5 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Boreal — Wed 6:28 am MG machine groomed 275 – 275 base 23 of 33 trails, 70% open

4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-6p; Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-6p;

China Peak — Reopen 04/07 machine groomed 50 – 70 base Mon/Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Mon; Apr 15-19: 9a-4p; Apr 27: Last day;

Dodge Ridge — Wed 6:28 am powder machine groomed 93 – 125 base 67 of 67 trails

100% open, 862 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Donner Ski Ranch — Wed 9:11 am variable machine groomed 162 – 222 base 45 of 53 trails

85% open, 455 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Heavenly — Wed 5:24 am MG machine groomed 75 – 124 base 97 of 97 trails

100% open, 8 miles, 4800 acres, 26 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Homewood — Wed 6:29 am spring snow machine groomed 60 – 182 base 51 of 67 trails

76% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri:9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

June — Wed 8:26 am MG machine groomed 60 – 120 base 40 of 41 trails, 98% open

500 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p

Apr 07: Last day;

Kirkwood — Wed 5:26 am MG machine groomed 151 – 204 base 51 of 86 trails

100% open, 4 miles, 2300 acres, 11 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Mammoth — Wed 6:03 am MG machine groomed 155 – 225 base 150 of 154 trails

97% open, 3500 acres, 18 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Mountain High — Wed 7:27 am spring snow machine groomed 20 – 30 base 13 of 59 trails

22% open, 5 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Apr 07: Last Day;

Mt Shasta — Wed 6:30 am packed powder 60 – 150 base 32 of 32 trails

100% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-7p; Sat: 9a-6p

Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 21: Last day;

Northstar — Wed 6:03 am packed powder machine groomed 66 – 154 base 100 of 100 trails

100% open, 3158 acres, 11 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Sierra at Tahoe — Wed 6:38 am MG machine groomed 113 – 195 base 45 of 46 trails

98% open, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Apr 21: Last day;

Snow Summit — Wed 11:54 am MG machine groomed 24 – 42 base 27 of 32 trails

84% open, 18 miles, 240 acres, 7 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 21: Last day;

Snow Valley — Wed 6:41 am MG machine groomed 28 – 66 base 16 of 30 trails

53% open, 4 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p;; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Apr 21: Last day;

Soda Springs — Reopen 04/06 machine groomed 275 – 275 base Mon

Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p; Open Thu-Mon; Apr 21: Last day;

Squaw Valley — Wed 6:05 am wet snow machine groomed 83 – 234 base 111 of 272 trails

41% open, 18 of 43 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Sugar Bowl — Wed 5:49 am spring snow machine groomed 148 – 220 base 88 of 103 trails

85% open, 1500 acres, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Apr 21: Last day;

Tahoe Donner — Wed 6:17 am packed powder machine groomed 135 – 145 base 15 of 15 trails

100% open, 100 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Apr 14: Last day;

Bear Valley XC — Operating, no details

Tamarack Lodge Resort XC — Wed 8:10 am MG machine groomed 84 – 100 base 1718 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Apr 14: Last day;

Diamond Peak — Wed 9:51 am packed powder machine groomed 82 – 112 base 31 of 31 trails

100% open, 655 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Apr 21: Last day;

Nevada

Lee Canyon — Wed 5:23 am spring snow machine groomed 55 – 55 base 26 of 30 trails

87% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 14: Last day;

California

Mt Rose — Wed 6:50 am MG machine groomed 148 – 179 base 48 of 65 trails

74% open, 1000 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

PACIFIC NORTH Idaho

Bogus Basin — Wed 7:25 am spring snow machine groomed 75 – 80 base 93 of 93 trails, 27 miles

2600 acres, 9 of 11 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p

Apr 14: Last Day;,

Brundage — Wed 5:09 am MG machine groomed 65 – 130 base 51 of 51 trails, 1920 acres

5 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p;,

Lookout Pass — Wed 10:39 pm MG machine groomed 95 – 107 base 35 of 35 trails

20 miles, 550 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon, Thu-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon;,

Pebble Creek — Wed 6:26 am MG machine groomed 50 – 100 base 30 of 30 trails

3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p

Apr 21: Last day;,

Pomerelle — Closed for Snow Sports

Schweitzer Mountain — Wed 5:04 am spring snow machine groomed 41 – 86 base 92 of 92 trails

2900 acres, 8 of 9 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Apr 08: Last day;,

Silver Mountain — Wed 5:42 am MG machine groomed 63 – 70 base 58 of 80 trails

5 of 7 lifts, 73% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p

Apr 21: Last day;,

Sun Valley — Wed 5:24 am MG machine groomed 52 – 74 base 70 of 121 trails

7 of 17 lifts, 58% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 14: Last day;,

Oregon

Anthony Lakes — Wed 4:56 am MG machine groomed 75 – 75 base 9 of 21 trails

1 of 1 lift 43% open, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 07: Last day;,

Hoodoo — Reopen 04/06 machine groomed 89 – 89 base Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p

Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon; April 21: Last day;,

Mt Bachelor — Wed 5:32 am 1 new MG machine groomed 101 – 130 base 101 of 101 trails

4318 acres, 7 of 11 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;,

Mt Hood Meadows — Wed 4:59 am wet snow machine groomed 101 – 157 base 82 of 87 trails

1200 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, 94% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;,

Mt Hood Skibowl — Reopen 04/05 45 – 64 base Fri: 9a-11p

Sat: 9a-11p; Sun: 9a-10p; Open Fri-Sun;,

Timberline — Wed 5:32 am MG machine groomed 126 – 126 base 5 of 9 lifts, 56% open

Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;,

Washington

49 Degrees North — Wed 5:22 am spring snow machine groomed 127 – 168 base 82 of 89 trails

4 of 7 lifts, 92% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 07: Last day;,

Bluewood — Reopen 04/06 machine groomed 64 – 86 base 24 of 24 trails

3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 07: Last day;,

Crystal Mountain — Wed 7:27 am 1 new MG machine groomed 41 – 85 base 56 of 56 trails

9 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-6p; Sat: 9a-8p; Sun: 9a-6p;,

Mt Baker — Wed 5:14 am MG machine groomed 113 – 152 base 35 of 38 trails

6 of 8 lifts, 92% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:45p;,

Mt Spokane — Wed 5:43 am spring snow machine groomed 55 – 133 base 43 of 58 trails

4 of 6 lifts, 74% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun

Apr 07: Last day; Apr 07: 9a-1p;,

Stevens Pass — Wed 6:32 am MG machine groomed 61 – 85 base 52 of 52 trails

9 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 21: Last day;,

Summit at Snoqualmie — Wed 8:15 am spring snow 56 – 85 base 26 of 83 trails

950 acres, 5 of 26 lifts, 31% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-5p

Apr 15: Last day;,

Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — Reopen 04/04 machine groomed 80 – 150 base 795 acres, 83% open, Thu-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-5p; Open Thu-Sun;,

White Pass — Wed 5:41 am MG machine groomed 50 – 90 base 47 of 47 trails

6 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p;,

CANADA British Columbia

Apex Mountain — Wed Reopen 04/06 spring snow machine groomed 58 – 58 base 59 of 77 trails

77% open, 3 of 4 lifts Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Sat/Sun

Apr 07: Last day;

Big White — Wed 6:14 am MG machine groomed 67 – 71 base 72 of 119 trails, 61% open

13 of 15 lifts Mon: 8:45a-4p; Tue-Fri: 8:45a-8p; Sat: 8:45a-8p

Sun: 8:45a-4p; Apr 22: Last day;

Fairmont Hot Springs — Wed 8:42 am MG machine groomed 16 – 16 base 12 of 14 trails

86% open, 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p;

Fernie Alpine — Wed 7:45 am 1 new spring snow machine groomed 33 – 67 base 120 of 142 trails

85% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 14: Last day;

Grouse Mountain — Wed 6:41 am packed powder machine groomed 74 – 106 base 20 of 33 trails

61% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p;

Hudson Bay — Wed 9:09 pm MG machine groomed 53 – 53 base 36 of 36 trails, 100% open

4 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun

Apr 14: Last day;

Kicking Horse — Wed 3:21 am spring snow machine groomed 25 – 68 base 119 of 129 trails

92% open, 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a- 8p

Sun: 9a-4p;

Kimberley — Wed 4:22 am spring snow machine groomed 35 – 35 base 49 of 80 trails, 61% open

5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 07: Last day;

Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 — Wed 9:24 pm powder machine groomed 70 – 70 base

Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Apr 14: Last day;

Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek — Wed 9:25 pm packed powder 91 – 91 base

Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 14: Last day;

Mount Seymour — Wed 9:30 pm MG machine groomed 69 – 130 base 31 of 40 trails

78% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-6p; Apr 14: Last day;

Mount Washington Alpine Resort — Wed 9:38 pm variable machine groomed 65 – 65 base 65 of 81 trails, 80% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p

Apr 07: Last day;

Panorama Mountain — Wed 6:18 am spring snow machine groomed 11 – 52 base 128 of 135 trails

95% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-8p; Sun: 9a-4p

Apr 14: Last day;

Powder King — Wed 4:38 am 2 new MG machine groomed 42 – 96 base 37 of 37 trails

100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon: 9a-3p; Thu/Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p

Open Thu-Mon;

Red Mountain Resort — Wed 7:24 am 2 new MG machine groomed 67 – 67 base 110 of 110 trails, 100% open, 2787 acres, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p

Apr 07: Last day;

Revelstoke Mountain — Wed 7:33 am 3 new spring snow machine groomed 2 – 84 base 19 of 75 trails, 25% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p

Apr 21: Last day;

SilverStar — Wed 6:20 am spring snow machine groomed 33 – 80 base 47 of 133 trails, 35% open

7 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p

Apr 07: Last day;

Sun Peaks — Wed 6:12 am 2 new MG machine groomed 50 – 67 base 107 of 135 trails

79% open, 10 of 12 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-7p

Apr 14: Last day;

Whistler Blackcomb — Wed 5:39 am 2 new spring snow machine groomed 90 – 90 base 229 of 240 trails, 95% open, 8171 acres, 24 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; May 27: Last day;

Whitewater — Wed 5:56 am 3 new MG machine groomed 83 – 83 base 78 of 78 trails

100% open, 1184 acres, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:15a – 4p

Sat/Sun: 9:15a – 4p; Apr 07: Last day;

Manitoba

Asessippi Ski Area — Closed for Snow Sports

Quebec

Camp Fortune — Wed 11:39 am MG machine groomed 39 – 43 base 4 of 20 trails, 20% open

3 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 21: Last day;

Le Massif — Wed 6:20 am spring snow machine groomed 76 – 76 base 52 of 53 trails, 98% open

5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 21: Last day;

Mont Blanc — Wed 12:50 am MG machine groomed 28 – 43 base 42 of 42 trails, 100% open

4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Mont Cascades — Wed Reopen 04/06 MG machine groomed 20 – 28 base 17 of 20 trails

85% open, 4 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat/Sun; Apr 14: Last day;

Mont Gleason — Wed Reopen 04/05 MG machine groomed 20 – 28 base 20 of 25 trails

80% open, 5 of 5 lifts Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun;

Mont Orford — Wed 12:55 am MG machine groomed 28 – 43 base 29 of 61 trails, 48% open

3 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Mont Rigaud — Wed Reopen 04/06 spring snow machine groomed 12 – 20 base 13 of 13 trails

100% open, 2 of 2 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 14: Last day;

Mont Sainte Anne — Wed 6:25 am 1 new loose granular machine groomed 12 – 24 base 34 of 71 trails, 48% open, 547 acres, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Mont Ste Marie — Wed 12:12 am spring snow machine groomed 12 – 20 base 20 of 20 trails

100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun

Apr 07: Last day;

Mont Sutton — Wed 6:39 am frozen granular 33 – 43 base 57 of 60 trails

95% open, 23 miles, 218 acres, 5 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Owls Head — Wed 12:57 am MG machine groomed 28 – 43 base 23 of 52 trails, 44% open

3 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 14: Last day;

Ski La Reserve — Wed Reopen 04/06 variable machine groomed 28 – 43 base 38 of 40 trails

95% open, 3 of 3 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p; Apr 14: Last day;

Sommet Saint Sauveur — Wed 1:01 am spring snow machine groomed 28 – 39 base 33 of 40 trails

83% open, 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p

May 19: Last day;

Stoneham — Wed 6:25 am 2 new spring snow machine groomed 35 – 35 base 42 of 42 trails

100% open, 19 miles, 333 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4p

Thu-Fri: 9a-7p; Sat: 8:30a-7p; Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Tremblant — Wed 6:15 am spring snow machine groomed 36 – 48 base 92 of 102 trails, 90% open

650 acres, 9 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:15a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:15a-4p;

versant Avila — Wed 1:05 am MG machine groomed 28 – 43 base 11 of 13 trails

85% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p

Apr 14: Last day;

Vorlage — Wed Reopen 04/06 spring snow machine groomed 33 – 33 base 11 of 18 trails, 61% open

1 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun; Apr 07: Last day;

Ontario

Blue Mountain — Wed 5:02 am MG machine groomed 39 – 39 base 9 of 43 trails, 21% open

99 acres, 3 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p;

Calabogie Peaks — Wed 8:26 am MG machine groomed 29 – 43 base 24 of 24 trails

100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Open Mon-Fri; Apr 05: Last day;

Loch Lomond — Reopen 04/05 machine groomed 31 – 31 base 82% open

Fri: 12p-8p; Sat: 10a-8p; Sun: 12p-5p; Open Fri-Sun;

Searchmont Resort — Wed 12:10 am MG machine groomed 20 – 28 base 22 of 22 trails

100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Thu/Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p

Open Thu-Sun; Apr 14: Last day;

New Brunswick

Mont Farlagne — Wed Reopen 04/05 spring snow machine groomed 28 – 43 base 21 of 22 trails

95% open, 5 of 5 lifts Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Fri-Sun

Apr 07: Last day;

Alberta

Banff Norquay — Wed 9:26 am MG machine groomed 35 – 35 base 44 of 60 trails

73% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-4p, 5p-9p; Sat: 9a-4p

5p-9p; Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 22: Last day;

Castle Mountain — Wed 5:50 am 2- 4 new packed powder machine groomed 18 – 54 base 95 of 95 trails, 100% open, 95 miles, 3592 acres, 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Lake Louise — Wed 6:21 am packed powder machine groomed 50 – 66 base 132 of 145 trails

91% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; May 05: Last day;

Marmot Basin — Wed 8:38 am 2 new powder machine groomed 55 – 55 base 89 of 91 trails

98% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; May 05: Last day;

Nakiska — Wed 8:09 am MG machine groomed 52 – 52 base 40 of 79 trails, 51% open

Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 22: Last day;

Sunshine Village — Wed 5:30 am packed powder machine groomed 66 – 66 base 121 of 145 trails

83% open, 12 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

ALASKA Alaska

Alyeska Resort — Wed 10:04 am corn snow machine groomed 1 – 131 base 60 of 76 trails

79% open, 1200 acres, 6 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 11a-6p; Sat/Sun: 11a-6p

Apr 01: 11a-6p;

CANADA Quebec

Station Mont Sainte Anne XC — Wed 6:27 am 1 new spring snow machine groomed 12 – 24 base 11 of 21 trails, 59 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.