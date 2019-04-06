UNDATED: Add Ski Report

PACIFIC SOUTH Arizona

Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 6:38a MG 80-96 base 48 of 55 trails 100% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Thu-Fri: 10a-4p Sat/Sun: 10a-4p

California

Alpine Meadows — Wed 6:36a 3 new powder MG 143-212 base 71 of 100 trails, 71% open, 13 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Bear Mountain — Wed 11:55a MG 24-42 base 19 of 27 trails 70% open, 17 miles, 198 acres, 3 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 21: Last day

Bear Valley — Wed 5:42a 1 new powder MG 163-163 base 67 of 67 trails, 100% open, 1680 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Boreal — Wed 11:32a 5 new MG 277-277 base 23 of 33 trails 70% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-6p Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-6p

China Peak — Wed 11:40a spring snow MG 50-70 base 41 of 54 trails 76% open, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Mon Apr 15-19: 9a-4pApr 27: Last day

Dodge Ridge — Wed 6:29a MG 90-120 base 67 of 67 trails 100% open, 862 acres, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Donner Ski Ranch — Wed No Recent Information variable MG 162-222 base 45 of 53 trails, 85% open, 455 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Heavenly — Wed 5:10a 2 new MG 75-124 base 97 of 97 trails 100% open, 8 miles, 4800 acres, 26 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Homewood — Wed 6:12a 2 new spring snow MG 59-184 base 51 of 67 trails 76% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri:9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

June — Wed 9:11a MG 60-120 base 40 of 41 trails, 98% open 500 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p Apr 7: Last day

Kirkwood — Wed 5:11a 2 new MG 147-210 base 51 of 86 trails 100% open, 4 miles, 2300 acres, 11 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Mammoth — Wed 5:51a MG 155-225 base 150 of 154 trails 97% open, 3500 acres, 18 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Mt Rose — Wed 6:49a 1 new MG 148-179 base 48 of 65 trails 74% open, 1000 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Mountain High — Wed 8:57a spring snow MG 12-24 base 10 of 59 trails 17% open, 4 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 7: Last Day

Mt Baldy — Operating, no details Mon/Fri: 9a-5:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-5:30p Open Fri-MonApr 21: Last day

Mt Shasta — Wed 11:47a 2 new MG 60-146 base 32 of 32 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon/Fri: 9a-4p Sat: 9a-6pSun: 9a-4p Open Fri-MonApr 21: Last day

Northstar — Wed 5:17a 2 new packed powder MG 65-150 base 100 of 100 trails 100% open, 3170 acres, 13 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Sierra at Tahoe — Wed 7:17a MG 108-198 base 46 of 46 trails 100% open, 10 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 21: Last day

Snow Summit — Wed 11:54a MG 24-42 base 27 of 32 trails 84% open, 18 miles, 240 acres, 7 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 21: Last day

Snow Valley — Wed 6:57a MG 24-60 base 15 of 30 trails 50% open, 4 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 21: Last day

Soda Springs — Wed 11:52a 5 new spring snow MG 277-277 base 18 of 18 trails, 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Thu-MonApr 21: Last day

Squaw Valley — Wed 6:31a 4 new powder MG 82-236 base 87 of 272 trails, 32% open, 19 of 43 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Sugar Bowl — Wed 5:58a 3 new powder MG 143-218 base 88 of 103 trails, 85% open, 1500 acres, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 21: Last day

Tahoe Donner — Wed 6:15a packed powder MG 135-145 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 100 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 14: Last day

Tamarack Lodge Resort XC — Wed 7:51a 1 new MG 84-100 base 1718 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-5p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p Apr 14: Last day

Diamond Peak — Wed 6:27a packed powder MG 82-112 base 31 of 31 trails 100% open, 655 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 21: Last day

Nevada

Lee Canyon — Wed 12:42p spring snow MG 50-50 base 26 of 30 trails 87% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 14: Last day

PACIFIC NORTH Idaho

Bogus Basin — Wed 6:49a spring snow MG 72-77 base 93 of 93 trails, 27 miles 2600 acres, 9 of 11 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Apr 14: Last Day

Brundage — Wed 5:32a 1 new MG 63-131 base 51 of 51 trails 1920 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p

Lookout Pass — Wed 7:18a 1 new MG 90-101 base 35 of 35 trails 20 miles, 550 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon, Thu-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon

Pebble Creek — Wed 1:01p 2 new MG 48-100 base 30 of 30 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Apr 7: Last day

Schweitzer Mountain — Wed 5:41a wet snow MG 38-84 base 92 of 92 trails 2900 acres, 8 of 9 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 8: Last day

Silver Mountain — Wed 12:08p 2 new MG 61-68 base 75 of 80 trails 5 of 7 lifts, 94% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Apr 21: Last day

Sun Valley — Wed 5:44a 3 new MG 50-72 base 71 of 121 trails 7 of 17 lifts, 59% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 14: Last day

Oregon

Anthony Lakes — Wed 5:56a 1 new MG 75-75 base 9 of 21 trails 1 of 1 lift 43% open, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 7: Last day

Hoodoo — Wed 1:05p 3 new MG 85-85 base 36 of 40 trails 5 of 5 lifts, 90% open, Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun April 21: Last day

Mt Ashland — Wed 1:12p 2 new MG 94-126 base 23 of 23 trails 3 of 5 lifts, 100% open, Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun Apr 14: Last day

Mt Bachelor — Wed 7:02a 1 new windblown MG 100-131 base 101 of 101 trails 4318 acres, 7 of 11 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Mt Hood Meadows — Wed 5:33a 1 new wet snow MG 101-163 base 82 of 87 trails, 1200 acres, 8 of 12 lifts, 75% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Mt Hood Skibowl — Wed 1:17p MG 45-64 base 24 of 65 trails 5 of 8 lifts, 37% open, Fri: 9a-11p Sat: 9a-11p Sun: 9a-10p Open Fri-Sun

Timberline — Wed 1:23p 3 new MG 124-124 base 41 of 43 trails 5 of 9 lifts, 95% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Willamette Pass — Wed 5:44a MG 84-84 base 29 of 29 trails 3 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/SunApr 14: Last day

Washington

49 Degrees North — Wed 4:55a spring snow MG 127-168 base 82 of 89 trails 3 of 7 lifts, 92% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 7: Last day

Bluewood — Wed 5:48a spring snow MG 64-86 base 24 of 24 trails, 3 of 3 lifts 100% open, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 7: Last day

Crystal Mountain — Wed 8:00a 5- 7 new spring snow MG 40-84 base 56 of 56 trails, 9 of 10 lifts, 85% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-6p Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-6p

Mission Ridge — Wed 7:56a 1 new MG 39-51 base 54 of 56 trails 2000 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, 96% open, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun Apr 28: Last day

Mt Baker — Wed 5:14a 5 new powder MG 116-154 base 35 of 38 trails 6 of 8 lifts, 92% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:45p

Mt Spokane — Wed 1:26p wet packed snow MG 50-125 base 43 of 58 trails 4 of 6 lifts, 74% open, Sat: 9a-4pSun: 9a-1p Open Wed-Sun Apr 7: Last day

Stevens Pass — Wed 1:32p 2 new MG 59-85 base 52 of 52 trails 10 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 21: Last day

Summit at Snoqualmie — Wed 7:27a spring snow 56-85 base 26 of 83 trails 950 acres, 5 of 26 lifts, 31% open, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 14: Last day

Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — Wed 5:51a spring snow MG 80-150 base 20 of 24 trails, 795 acres, 2 of 5 lifts, 83% open, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun

White Pass — Wed 1:37p 5 new MG 50-90 base 39 of 47 trails 6 of 8 lifts, 83% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4pa Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p

ALASKA Alaska

Alyeska Resort — Wed 9:49a corn snow MG 10-131 base 60 of 76 trails 75% open, 1200 acres, 6 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 11a-6p Sat/Sun: 11a-6p

CANADA British Columbia

Apex Mountain — Wed 2:24p 4 new spring snow MG 58-58 base 59 of 77 trails 77% open, 3 of 4 lifts Sat/Sun: 8a-5p Open Sat/SunApr 7: Last day

Big White — Wed 6:12a 4 new MG 67-73 base 72 of 119 trails 61% open, 13 of 15 lifts Mon: 8:45a-4p Tue-Fri: 8:45a-8p Sat: 8:45a-8p Sun: 8:45a-4p Apr 22: Last day

Cypress Mountain — Wed 2:00p MG 31-102 base 12 of 53 trails 23% open, 3 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 14: Last day

Fairmont Hot Springs — Wed No Recent Information MG 16-16 base 12 of 14 trails, 86% open, 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p

Fernie Alpine — Wed 8:05a spring snow MG 33-62 base 120 of 142 trails 85% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 14: Last day

Grouse Mountain — Wed 2:05p packed powder MG 70-95 base 13 of 33 trails 39% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 9a-10p

Hudson Bay — Wed 2:08p 1 new MG 49-49 base 36 of 36 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-4p Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun Apr 14: Last day

Kicking Horse — Wed 3:16a spring snow MG 25-68 base 119 of 129 trails 92% open, 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p Sat: 9a- 8p Sun: 9a-4p

Kimberley — Wed 4:19a spring snow MG 35-35 base 49 of 80 trails, 61% open 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 7: Last day

Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 — Wed 2:10p 4 new powder MG 71-71 base Mon-Fri: 9a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Apr 14: Last day

Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek — Wed 2:11p 6 new packed powder 87-87 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 14: Last day

Mount Seymour — Wed 9:30p MG 66-121 base 31 of 40 trails 78% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-6p Apr 14: Last day

Mount Washington Alpine Resort — Wed 9:37p variable MG 63-63 base 81 of 81 trails, 100% open, 7 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Apr 7: Last day

Panorama Mountain — Wed 6:05a spring snow MG 8-52 base 94 of 135 trails 70% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p Apr 14: Last day

Powder King — Wed 4:42a 1 new MG 39-93 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon: 9a-3p Thu/Fri: 9a-3p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon

Red Mountain Resort — Wed 6:32a 4 new MG 67-72 base 110 of 110 trails, 100% open, 2787 acres, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3p Sat/Sun: 9a-3p Apr 7: Last day

Revelstoke Mountain — Wed 7:33a spring snow MG 2-84 base 19 of 75 trails 25% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p Apr 21: Last day

SilverStar — Wed 9:44p spring snow MG 33-81 base 39 of 133 trails, 29% open 6 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p Apr 7: Last day

Sun Peaks — Wed 5:49a 1 new MG 50-68 base 105 of 135 trails 77% open, 10 of 12 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-7p Apr 14: Last day

Whistler Blackcomb — Wed 5:45a 4 new variable MG 93-93 base 229 of 240 trails, 95% open, 8171 acres, 24 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p May 27: Last day

Whitewater — Wed 6:06a 3 new MG 83-83 base 78 of 78 trails 100% open, 1184 acres, 4 of 4 lifts Fri: 9:15a-4p Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4p Apr 7: Last day

Quebec

Camp Fortune — Wed 12:07a MG 24-31 base 15 of 20 trails 75% open, 6 of 6 lifts Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun Apr 21: Last day

Le Massif — Wed 6:35a MG 76-76 base 53 of 53 trails, 100% open 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 21: Last day

Mont Blanc — Wed 12:58a MG 28-35 base 43 of 42 trails, 100% open 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Mont Cascades — Wed 5:16p MG 20-28 base 16 of 20 trails 80% open, 4 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Open Sat/SunApr 14: Last day

Mont Gleason — Wed 1:02a MG 20-28 base 19 of 25 trails, 76% open 5 of 5 lifts Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun

Mont Orford — Wed 1:08a MG 28-35 base 26 of 61 trails, 43% open 2 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Mont Rigaud — Wed 5:17p spring snow MG 12-20 base 13 of 13 trails, 100% open 2 of 2 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Open Sat/SunApr 14: Last day

Mont Sainte Anne — Wed 6:06a 1 new spring snow MG 12-24 base 71 of 71 trails 100% open, 547 acres, 9 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Mont Ste Marie — Wed 1:13a frozen granular MG 12-20 base 19 of 20 trails 95% open, 2 of 3 lifts Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun Apr 21: Last day

Mont Sutton — Wed 6:25a 1 new spring snow 33-43 base 57 of 60 trails 95% open, 23 miles, 218 acres, 6 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Owls Head — Wed 1:16a MG 28-35 base 8 of 52 trails, 15% open 2 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 14: Last day

Ski La Reserve — Wed Reopen 4/7 variable MG 28-43 base 38 of 40 trails 95% open, 3 of 3 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p Apr 14: Last day

Sommet Saint Sauveur — Wed 1:18a spring snow MG 28-39 base 33 of 40 trails 83% open, 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-5p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p May 19: Last day

Station Mont Sainte Anne XC — Wed 6:08a 1 new MG 12-24 base 12 of 21 trails, 61 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Stoneham — Wed 6:45a 2 new spring snow MG 35-35 base 42 of 42 trails 100% open, 19 miles, 333 acres, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4p Thu-Fri: 9a-7p Sat: 8:30a-7p Sun: 8:30a-4p

Tremblant — Wed 7:34a spring snow MG 36-48 base 92 of 102 trails, 90% open 665 acres, 10 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:15a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:15a-4p

versant Avila — Wed 1:20a MG 28-35 base 11 of 13 trails 85% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p Apr 14: Last day

Vorlage — Wed 5:21p spring snow MG 33-33 base 14 of 18 trails, 78% open 2 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/SunApr 7: Last day

Ontario

Blue Mountain — Wed 4:59p MG 39-39 base 11 of 43 trails 26% open, 99 acres, 3 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p

Loch Lomond — Operating, no details MG 31-31 base 82% open Fri: 3p-8p Sat: 12p-8pSun: 12p-5p Open Fri-Sun

Searchmont Resort — Wed 11:33a MG 20-28 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts Fri: 9:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Fri-Sun Apr 14: Last day

New Brunswick

Mont Farlagne — Wed 11:31a spring snow MG 28-43 base 21 of 22 trails 95% open, 5 of 5 lifts Fri: 10a-9p Sat/Sun: 10a-5p Open Fri-Sun Apr 7: Last day

Alberta

Banff Norquay — Wed 8:14a MG 35-35 base 42 of 60 trails 70% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-4p, 5p-9p Sat: 9a-4p 5p-9p Sun: 9a-4p Apr 22: Last day

Castle Mountain — Wed 5:57a 1 new spring snow MG 18-54 base 87 of 95 trails 92% open, 87 miles, 3592 acres, 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Lake Louise — Wed 6:02a packed powder MG 50-65 base 131 of 145 trails 90% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p May 5: Last day

Marmot Basin — Wed 8:34a packed powder MG 54-54 base 89 of 91 trails, 98% open 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p May 5: Last day

Nakiska — Wed 8:56a MG 50-50 base 40 of 79 trails, 51% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 22: Last day

Sunshine Village — Wed 6:07a 2 new packed powder MG 66-66 base 121 of 145 trails, 83% open, 12 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

