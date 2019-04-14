Union-Galaxy, Sums

Philadelphia 0 0—0 Los Angeles 2 0—2

First half_1, Los Angeles, Ibrahimovic, 5 (Skjelvik), 27th minute; 2, Los Angeles, Ibrahimovic, 6 (penalty kick), 36th.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Matt Freese; Los Angeles, David Bingham, Matt Lampson.

Yellow Cards_Los Angeles, Lletget, 62nd. Philadelphia, Wagner, 45th; Trusty, 47th.

Referee_Dave Gantar. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski; TJ Zablocki; Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Joseph Dickerson.

A_24,053.

Lineups

Los Angeles_David Bingham; Rolf Feltscher (Julian Araujo, 65th), Diego Polenta, Jorgen Skjelvik, Daniel Steres; Joe Corona, Sebastian Lletget, Jonathan dos Santos; Romain Alessandrini (Juninho, 90th), Uriel Antuna (Emmanuel Boateng, 75th), Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis (Ilsinho, 69th), Auston Trusty, Kai Wagner; Brendan Aaronson (Mark McKenzie, 78th), Alejandro Bedoya, Haris Medunjanin, Jamiro Monteiro; Cory Burke, Marco Fabian (Fafa Picault, 23rd).

