Union-Whitecaps, Sums

|Philadelphia
|0
|1—1
|Vancouver
|1
|0—1
First half_1, Vancouver, Henry, 2 (Adnan), 41st minute.
Second half_2, Philadelphia, Przybylko, 1 (Monteiro), 66th.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Matt Freese, Carlos Miguel; Vancouver, Maxime Crepeau, Zac MacMath.
Yellow Cards_Philadelphia, Bedoya, 24th. Vancouver, Reyna, 45th; Adnan, 51st; Giro, 58th.
Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Eric Boria; Gianni Facchini; Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Michael Radchuk.
A_17,835.
___
Philadelphia_Matt Freese; Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Oliver Mbaizo, Auston Trusty; Brendan Aaronson (Fafa Picault, 61st), Alejandro Bedoya, Haris Medunjanin, Jamiro Monteiro; David Accam (Warren Creavalle, 75th), Kacper Przybylko.
Vancouver_Maxime Crepeau; Ali Adnan, Victor Giro (Lass Bangoura, 79th), Erik Godoy, Doneil Henry, Jake Nerwinski; Jon Erice, Hwang In-beom, Russell Teibert; Yordy Reyna (Joaquin Ardaiz, 65th), Lucas Venuto.
