Union-Whitecaps, Sums

April 27, 2019 7:24 pm
 
Philadelphia 0 1—1
Vancouver 1 0—1

First half_1, Vancouver, Henry, 2 (Adnan), 41st minute.

Second half_2, Philadelphia, Przybylko, 1 (Monteiro), 66th.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Matt Freese, Carlos Miguel; Vancouver, Maxime Crepeau, Zac MacMath.

Yellow Cards_Philadelphia, Bedoya, 24th. Vancouver, Reyna, 45th; Adnan, 51st; Giro, 58th.

Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Eric Boria; Gianni Facchini; Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Michael Radchuk.

A_17,835.

Lineups

Philadelphia_Matt Freese; Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Oliver Mbaizo, Auston Trusty; Brendan Aaronson (Fafa Picault, 61st), Alejandro Bedoya, Haris Medunjanin, Jamiro Monteiro; David Accam (Warren Creavalle, 75th), Kacper Przybylko.

Vancouver_Maxime Crepeau; Ali Adnan, Victor Giro (Lass Bangoura, 79th), Erik Godoy, Doneil Henry, Jake Nerwinski; Jon Erice, Hwang In-beom, Russell Teibert; Yordy Reyna (Joaquin Ardaiz, 65th), Lucas Venuto.

