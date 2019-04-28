Listen Live Sports

United-Minnesota United, Sums

April 28, 2019
 
D.C. United 0 0—0
Minnesota 0 1—1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Minnesota, Rodriguez, 4 (Metanire), 82nd minute.

Goalies_D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz; Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Bobby Shuttleworth.

Yellow Cards_Minnesota, Metanire, 19th. D.C. United, Birnbaum, 45th.

Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski; TJ Zablocki; Dave Gantar. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

A_19,620.

Lineups

Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Brent Kallman, Romain Metanire, Eric Miller, Ike Opara; Osvaldo Alonso, Jan Gregus, Rasmus Schuller; Abu Danladi (Hassani Dotson, 85th), Darwin Quintero (Miguel Ibarra, 51st), Angelo Rodriguez (Ethan Finlay, 90th).

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant (Quincy Amarikwa, 85th), Leonardo Jara (Ulises Segura, 46th), Donovan Pines; Luciano Acosta, Paul Arriola, Chris Durkin, Junior Moreno, Lucas Rodriguez (Zoltan Stieber, 78th); Wayne Rooney.

