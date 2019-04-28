United-Minnesota United, Sums

|D.C. United
|0
|0—0
|Minnesota
|0
|1—1
First half_None.
Second half_1, Minnesota, Rodriguez, 4 (Metanire), 82nd minute.
Goalies_D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz; Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Bobby Shuttleworth.
Yellow Cards_Minnesota, Metanire, 19th. D.C. United, Birnbaum, 45th.
Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski; TJ Zablocki; Dave Gantar. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.
A_19,620.
___
Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Brent Kallman, Romain Metanire, Eric Miller, Ike Opara; Osvaldo Alonso, Jan Gregus, Rasmus Schuller; Abu Danladi (Hassani Dotson, 85th), Darwin Quintero (Miguel Ibarra, 51st), Angelo Rodriguez (Ethan Finlay, 90th).
D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant (Quincy Amarikwa, 85th), Leonardo Jara (Ulises Segura, 46th), Donovan Pines; Luciano Acosta, Paul Arriola, Chris Durkin, Junior Moreno, Lucas Rodriguez (Zoltan Stieber, 78th); Wayne Rooney.
