United-Rapids, Sums

April 13, 2019 11:22 pm
 
D.C. United 3 0—3
Colorado 1 1—2

First half_1, Colorado, Feilhaber, 2 (Smith), 11th minute; 2, D.C. United, Acosta, 2 (Pines), 35th; 3, D.C. United, Durkin, 1 (Rodriguez), 38th; 4, D.C. United, Rodriguez, 2, 43rd.

Second half_5, Colorado, Kamara, 4 (Feilhaber), 66th.

Goalies_D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz; Colorado, Tim Howard, Clint Irwin.

Yellow Cards_D.C. United, Birnbaum, 76th. Colorado, Price, 37th; Kamara, 49th; Acosta, 82nd.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Mike Rottersman; Chris Elliott; Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Ramy Touchan.

A_15,094.

Lineups

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Donovan Pines, Jalen Robinson (Frederic Brillant, 71st); Luciano Acosta (Quincy Amarikwa, 90th), Paul Arriola, Chris Durkin, Junior Moreno, Lucas Rodriguez, Ulises Segura (Russell Canouse, 73rd); Wayne Rooney.

Colorado_Tim Howard; Kofi Opare, Keegan Rosenberry, Tommy Smith, Sam Vines; Kellyn Acosta, Cole Bassett (Andre Shinyashiki, 69th), Benny Feilhaber, Jack Price (Nicolas Mezquida, 57th); Kei Kamara, Diego Rubio (Dillon Serna, 86th).

