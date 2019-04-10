Listen Live Sports

United Soccer League

April 10, 2019
 
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
FC Cincinnati 23 3 8 77 72 34
Orange County 20 8 6 66 70 40
Louisville 19 6 9 66 71 38
Sacramento 19 7 8 65 47 32
Phoenix 19 9 6 63 63 38
Real Monarchs 19 12 3 60 55 47
Reno 16 7 11 59 56 38
Pittsburgh 15 5 14 59 47 26
Charleston 14 6 14 56 47 34
Portland II 17 13 4 55 58 49
Swope Park Rangers 15 11 8 53 52 53
Saint Louis 14 9 11 53 44 38
New York Red Bulls II 13 8 13 52 71 59
Bethlehem Steel 14 12 8 50 56 41
San Antonio 14 12 8 50 45 48
Indy 13 11 10 49 45 42
Nashville 12 9 13 49 42 31
North Carolina 13 13 8 47 60 50
Ottawa 13 15 6 45 31 43
OKC Energy 12 15 7 43 43 46
Charlotte 10 12 12 42 44 57
Tampa Bay 11 15 8 41 44 44
Colorado Springs 11 17 6 39 36 39
Fresno 9 13 12 39 44 38
Rio Grande Valley 8 12 14 38 36 42
LA Galaxy II 10 17 7 37 60 67
Penn FC 9 15 10 37 38 47
Las Vegas 8 19 7 31 50 74
Atlanta 2 7 17 10 31 37 72
Tacoma 6 21 7 25 40 71
Richmond Kickers 6 24 4 22 30 80
Tulsa 3 19 12 21 36 77
Toronto FC II 4 24 6 18 42 77
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Orange County 20 8 6 66 70 40
Sacramento 19 7 8 65 47 32
Phoenix 19 9 6 63 63 38
Real Monarchs 19 12 3 60 55 47
Reno 16 7 11 59 56 38
Portland II 17 13 4 55 58 49
Swope Park Rangers 15 11 8 53 52 53
Saint Louis 14 9 11 53 44 38
San Antonio 14 12 8 50 45 48
OKC Energy 12 15 7 43 43 46
Colorado Springs 11 17 6 39 36 39
Fresno 9 13 12 39 44 38
Rio Grande Valley 8 12 14 38 36 42
LA Galaxy II 10 17 7 37 60 67
Las Vegas 8 19 7 31 50 74
Tacoma 6 21 7 25 40 71
Tulsa 3 19 12 21 36 77

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

