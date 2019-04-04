Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

United Soccer League

April 4, 2019 10:04 am
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis 3 0 1 10 5 2
Tampa Bay 2 0 2 8 4 1
North Carolina 2 0 1 7 6 2
New York Red Bulls II 2 0 1 7 7 4
Indy 2 1 0 6 5 4
Louisville 2 2 0 6 6 8
Charleston 1 0 2 5 4 3
Atlanta 2 1 1 1 4 5 4
Nashville 1 1 1 4 3 2
Ottawa 1 0 1 4 2 1
Bethlehem Steel 1 2 1 4 4 4
Memphis 1 2 1 4 4 5
Birmingham 1 2 0 3 3 5
Pittsburgh 0 1 2 2 4 6
Loudoun 0 1 2 2 1 3
Charlotte 0 2 1 1 5 7
Swope Park Rangers 0 1 1 1 3 5
Hartford 0 4 0 0 2 7
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Tulsa 3 1 1 10 13 7
New Mexico 2 0 3 9 10 8
Portland II 2 1 1 7 9 6
Colorado Springs 2 1 1 7 7 4
Sacramento 2 1 1 7 7 4
OKC Energy 2 1 1 7 9 9
Reno 1 0 3 6 8 7
LA Galaxy II 2 2 0 6 7 11
Tacoma 2 3 0 6 4 10
Real Monarchs 1 1 2 5 6 2
Fresno 1 0 2 5 4 2
El Paso 1 1 2 5 5 5
Austin 1 1 1 4 2 2
Las Vegas 1 2 1 4 3 5
Phoenix 0 0 3 3 8 8
Orange County 0 2 2 2 7 11
San Antonio 0 3 1 1 4 8
Rio Grande Valley 0 3 1 1 3 7

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, April 6

Nashville at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Reno at Real Monarchs, 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Bethlehem Steel at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.

Memphis at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Louis at Atlanta 2, 7:30 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Portland II at OKC Energy, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Tulsa at LA Galaxy II, 10 p.m.

Austin at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

Fresno at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 7

Charlotte at Charleston, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, April 10

Atlanta 2 at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Tacoma at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 13

Loudoun at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Hartford at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Bethlehem Steel, 7:30 p.m.

Louisville at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Atlanta 2, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Reno at Colorado Springs, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

OKC Energy at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

Real Monarchs at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland II, 10 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.