United Soccer League

|Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Saint Louis
|3
|0
|1
|10
|5
|2
|Tampa Bay
|2
|0
|2
|8
|4
|1
|North Carolina
|2
|0
|1
|7
|6
|2
|New York Red Bulls II
|2
|0
|1
|7
|7
|4
|Indy
|2
|1
|0
|6
|5
|4
|Louisville
|2
|2
|0
|6
|6
|8
|Charleston
|1
|0
|2
|5
|4
|3
|Atlanta 2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|4
|Nashville
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|2
|Ottawa
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|1
|Bethlehem Steel
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|4
|Memphis
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|5
|Birmingham
|1
|2
|0
|3
|3
|5
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|6
|Loudoun
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Charlotte
|0
|2
|1
|1
|5
|7
|Swope Park Rangers
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Hartford
|0
|4
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tulsa
|3
|1
|1
|10
|13
|7
|New Mexico
|2
|0
|3
|9
|10
|8
|Portland II
|2
|1
|1
|7
|9
|6
|Colorado Springs
|2
|1
|1
|7
|7
|4
|Sacramento
|2
|1
|1
|7
|7
|4
|OKC Energy
|2
|1
|1
|7
|9
|9
|Reno
|1
|0
|3
|6
|8
|7
|LA Galaxy II
|2
|2
|0
|6
|7
|11
|Tacoma
|2
|3
|0
|6
|4
|10
|Real Monarchs
|1
|1
|2
|5
|6
|2
|Fresno
|1
|0
|2
|5
|4
|2
|El Paso
|1
|1
|2
|5
|5
|5
|Austin
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2
|2
|Las Vegas
|1
|2
|1
|4
|3
|5
|Phoenix
|0
|0
|3
|3
|8
|8
|Orange County
|0
|2
|2
|2
|7
|11
|San Antonio
|0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|8
|Rio Grande Valley
|0
|3
|1
|1
|3
|7
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Nashville at Ottawa, 2 p.m.
Reno at Real Monarchs, 3 p.m.
Bethlehem Steel at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.
Memphis at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Saint Louis at Atlanta 2, 7:30 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Las Vegas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Portland II at OKC Energy, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado Springs at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Tulsa at LA Galaxy II, 10 p.m.
Austin at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.
Fresno at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Charleston, 2 p.m.
Atlanta 2 at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Tacoma at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Loudoun at Ottawa, 2 p.m.
Hartford at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Bethlehem Steel, 7:30 p.m.
Louisville at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Atlanta 2, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Reno at Colorado Springs, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
OKC Energy at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.
Real Monarchs at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Portland II, 10 p.m.
Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.
