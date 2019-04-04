United Soccer League

All Times EDT Eastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA Saint Louis 3 0 1 10 5 2 Tampa Bay 2 0 2 8 4 1 North Carolina 2 0 1 7 6 2 New York Red Bulls II 2 0 1 7 7 4 Indy 2 1 0 6 5 4 Louisville 2 2 0 6 6 8 Charleston 1 0 2 5 4 3 Atlanta 2 1 1 1 4 5 4 Nashville 1 1 1 4 3 2 Ottawa 1 0 1 4 2 1 Bethlehem Steel 1 2 1 4 4 4 Memphis 1 2 1 4 4 5 Birmingham 1 2 0 3 3 5 Pittsburgh 0 1 2 2 4 6 Loudoun 0 1 2 2 1 3 Charlotte 0 2 1 1 5 7 Swope Park Rangers 0 1 1 1 3 5 Hartford 0 4 0 0 2 7 Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA Tulsa 3 1 1 10 13 7 New Mexico 2 0 3 9 10 8 Portland II 2 1 1 7 9 6 Colorado Springs 2 1 1 7 7 4 Sacramento 2 1 1 7 7 4 OKC Energy 2 1 1 7 9 9 Reno 1 0 3 6 8 7 LA Galaxy II 2 2 0 6 7 11 Tacoma 2 3 0 6 4 10 Real Monarchs 1 1 2 5 6 2 Fresno 1 0 2 5 4 2 El Paso 1 1 2 5 5 5 Austin 1 1 1 4 2 2 Las Vegas 1 2 1 4 3 5 Phoenix 0 0 3 3 8 8 Orange County 0 2 2 2 7 11 San Antonio 0 3 1 1 4 8 Rio Grande Valley 0 3 1 1 3 7

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, April 6

Nashville at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Reno at Real Monarchs, 3 p.m.

Bethlehem Steel at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.

Memphis at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Louis at Atlanta 2, 7:30 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Portland II at OKC Energy, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Tulsa at LA Galaxy II, 10 p.m.

Austin at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

Fresno at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 7

Charlotte at Charleston, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, April 10

Atlanta 2 at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Tacoma at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 13

Loudoun at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Hartford at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Bethlehem Steel, 7:30 p.m.

Louisville at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Atlanta 2, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Reno at Colorado Springs, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

OKC Energy at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

Real Monarchs at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland II, 10 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.

