Update on the latest in sports:

PGA-MASTERS

Five share Masters lead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Five former Major champions share the lead at the midway point of the Masters.

First-round co-leader Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) now finds himself tied with Adam Scott, Francisco Molinari, Jason Day and Louis Oosthuizen (WUHST’-hy-zehn) at 7-under, one shot better than a group that includes Tiger Woods. Oosthuizen had the best second round among the leaders, a 6-under 66 that followed Thursday’s 71. Molinari and Day each shot 67s, while Koepka signed off on a 71.

Woods fired a 68 that leaves him tied with Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Justin Harding at minus-6. Woods has gone 14 years since he last won the green jacket, and 11 years since his last major.

Schauffele surged up the leaderboard with a 65.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Jackets whip Bolts, take 2-0 lead

UNDATED (AP) — The NHL’s best team during the regular season is in some serious trouble.

The Lightning are down two games to none in their first-round series after Matt Duchene (doo-SHAYN’) delivered a goal and three assists to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 5-1 victory at Tampa. The eighth-seeded Jackets also received goals from Cam Atkinson, Zach Werenski, Riley Nash and Artemi Panarin (ahr-THE’-mee pah-NAH’-rihn).

Sergei Bobrovsky (boh-BRAHF’-skee) made 23 saves for the Blue Jackets, who have scored nine of the last 10 goals in the series.

The Blue Jackets started the postseason last season by winning the first two games of the first-round series with eventual Stanley Cup Washington, which won the next four games.

Elsewhere in the Stanley Cup playoffs:

— The Islanders own a 2-0 series lead after Jordan Eberle and Josh Bailey scored 3:44 apart in the third period of a 3-1 victory over the Penguins. Robin Lehner stopped 32 shots and blanked the Penguins after Erik Gudbranson put Pittsburgh ahead midway through the second period. Anthony Beauvillier (boh-VIH’-lee-ay) provided the tying goal for the Islanders, who hadn’t won the first two games of a playoff series since sweeping the Oilers in the 1983 Stanley Cup finals.

— The Golden Knights blew an early 3-0 lead before Mark Stone scored a power-play goal early in the second period of a 5-3 win at San Jose. William Karlsson and Colin Miller furnished short-handed goals as Vegas tied the series at a game apiece. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 34 shots and was perfect after Logan Couture (koo-TOOR’), Tomas Hertl and Joe Thornton beat him during a 2:09 span late in the first period.

— The Blues are coming home with a two-games-to-none lead after Ryan O’Reilly scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period of a 4-3 triumph at Winnipeg. Oskar Sundqvist scored twice and Jordan Binnington turned back 26 shots, blanking the Jets after Mark Scheifele (SHY’-flee) tied it with a power-play goal late in the second. Pat Maroon also scored and Jay Bouwmeester (BOH’-mee-stur) had two assists for St. Louis.

MLB SCHEDULE

Cubs end Angels’ win streak

UNDATED (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have halted the Los Angeles Angels’ six-game winning streak.

Cole Hamels worked eight innings and Willson Contreras belted four of the Cubs’ four homers in a 5-1 win over the Angels. Hamels surrendered Albert Pujols’ 635th career home run but just three other hits while striking out six.

Anthony Rizzo and David BOTE (BOH’-tee) also went deep as the Cubs improved to 3-1 on a homestand that followed a 2-7 road trip.

Angels star Mike Trout is missing the series because of a strained right groin.

Also around the majors:

— Austin Meadows and Brandon Lowe each hit two home runs in the Rays’ fifth consecutive win, 11-7 at Toronto. Willy Adames (ah-DAH’-mehs) added a two-run blast in the ninth as Tampa Bay improved to 11-3.

— Jose Altuve (al-TOO-vay) and Yuli Gurriel (YOO’-lee gur-ee-EHL’) hit grand slams and the Houston Astros limited heavy-hitting Seattle by using starting pitchers Wade Miley and Brad Peacock in a 10-6 win over the Mariners. Altuve’s career-best fourth straight game with a home run pushed the Astros’ major league-leading winning streak to seven games.

— Khris Davis slammed his major league-best 10th homer and fifth in three games, a tiebreaking solo shot in the eighth inning as the Athletics rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the Rangers, 8-6. Davis and Matt Chapman drove in two runs apiece for Oakland, which trailed 6-1 after Elvis Andrus (AN’-droos) belted a three-run shot in the fifth.

— Brad Keller gave up one run on three hits with a career high 10 strikeouts over 6 2/3s as the Royals dumped the Indians, 8-1 to end a 10-game losing streak. Alex Gordon was 4-for-5 with three extra-base hits, including a two-run blast while Kansas City scored six times in the first to chase Carlos Carrasco.

— Yasmani Grandal was 3-for-4 with a two-run homer, and three RBIs in his first game back at Dodger Stadium as he led the Brewers to a 8-5 victory over the Los Angeles. Hernan Perez also homered for the Brewers, while Cody Bellinger, Corey Seager and Joc Pederson went deep for the Dodgers in their fifth consecutive loss.

— Brandon Nimmo (NIH’-moh) hit a two-run homer and Jeff McNeil supplied a two-run double in the Mets’ third straight win, 6-2 in Atlanta. Zack Wheeler worked six solid innings for the 9-4 Mets, giving up six hits, two runs and three walks with eight strikeouts over six innings.

— Jake Arrieta (ar-ee-EH’-tah) picked up his 100th career victory while limiting the Marlins to one run and five hits over seven innings of the Phillies’ 9-1 rout. Andrew McCutchen had three hits, including a three-run homer in the eighth as Philadelphia handed Miami its fifth straight loss.

— The Pirates pulled out a 6-3 win over the Nationals on Colin Moran’s three-run, pinch-hit homer in the 10th inning. Starling Marte provided a two-run single for the Bucs, who scored five times off the Washington bullpen after Patrick Corbin held them to four hits with 11 strikeouts over seven innings.

— Manny Machado homered and Chris Paddack limited Arizona to three hits over 5 1/3 innings of the Padres’ 2-1 win over the Diamondbacks. Fernando Tatis (tah-TEES’) Jr. doubled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning to send the 10-5 Padres to their third straight win and fourth in five games.

— The Red Sox have their first winning streak of the season after Gold Glove center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. made two key catches in a 6-4 victory against the Orioles. Andrew Benintendi homered and Xander Bogaerts (BOH’-gahrts) had three hits in support of Eduardo Rodriguez, who gave up two runs while fanning eight over 6 2/3 innings.

— Eloy Jimenez hit his first two major league homers, including a tiebreaking shot in the fifth inning as the White Sox outscored the Yankees, 9-6 to end a five-game losing streak in a rain-shortened contest. James McCann homered with one out in the seventh before the game was stopped for good, leaving New York with its fourth consecutive loss.

— Brandon Belt doubled leading off the 18th inning and scored on Erik Kratz’s one-out fielder’s choice grounder, lifting the San Francisco Giants past the Colorado Rockies 3-2 in a game that matched the longest at Oracle Park.

NASCAR-RICHMOND QUALIFYING

Harvick has Richmond pole

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Kevin Harvick has won the pole for Saturday night’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway.

Harvick turned a fast lap at 124.298 mph to earn the 27th pole of his career and his second this season. He’s the first driver with more than one pole this season.

Erik Jones will start on the outside of the front row, with Kurt Busch and Joey Logano in the second row.

NBA NEWS

Anunoby has appendectomy

UNDATED (AP) — Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (an-oo-NOH’-bee) is out indefinitely after undergoing an emergency appendectomy Thursday.

The second-year pro averaged 7.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 20.2 minutes in 67 games.

The Raptors open their first-round playoff series Saturday at home against the Orlando Magic.

In other NBA news:

— Pistons coach Dwane Casey says star forward Blake Griffin is still day to day with a troublesome left knee. Griffin did not play in the regular-season finale Wednesday when Detroit wrapped up a playoff spot by winning at New York. Detroit opens its series against top-seeded Milwaukee on Sunday night.

— Thunder All-Star forward Paul George could miss Sunday’s playoff opener at Portland with right shoulder soreness. George finished second in the league with 28 points per game this season, and he led the league with 2.2 steals per contest.

— The Los Angeles Lakers say they have mutually agreed to part ways with coach Luke Walton after three losing seasons. The former Lakers forward went 98-148 in his first permanent head coaching job. Walton was let go just three days after the Lakers ended their 37-45 season with the abrupt resignation of president of basketball operations Magic Johnson.

— Three people familiar with the situation say the Pelicans have reached an agreement in principle to make former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin New Orleans’ new executive vice president of basketball operations. Griffin will take over for former Pelicans general manger Dell Demps, who was fired in the middle of his ninth season and a few weeks after All-Star Anthony Davis’ trade request in late January. Griffin’s position puts him at the center of the club’s effort to find the best deal for Davis, and he must also decide the fate of head coach Alvin Gentry.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-AUBURN-PEARL

Pearl gets extension

UNDATED (AP) — Auburn and basketball coach Bruce Pearl have agreed to a new five-year contract that runs through the 2023-24 season. Auburn didn’t release terms.

Pearl led the Tigers to their first Final Four and an SEC title last season, turning around a program that went 15 years without making the NCAA Tournament. Auburn also won a share of the SEC regular season title in 2017-18.

Also in college basketball:

— Kentucky freshman guard Tyler Herro will enter the NBA draft pool and hire an agent but leave open the possibility of returning to school. Herro is the third Wildcats underclassman to enter the draft, joining forward PJ Washington and guard Keldon Johnson. Herro was Kentucky’s No. 2 scorer at 14 points per game with 60 made 3-pointers on 36% shooting.

— Air Force has agreed to a three-year contract extension with basketball coach Dave Pilipovich that runs through the 2022-23 season. Pilipovich has a 98-131 career record since taking over the program in 2012.

NFL NEWS

After trading Beckham, Giants made sure Shepard stays

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Giants have signed wide receiver Sterling Shepard to a four-year contract extension.

Details of the deal were not announced, but Shepard is expected to earn $41 million. The extension will keep him with New York for another five years, counting the final year of his rookie contract.

The Giants announced the signing Friday, a month after offensive catalyst and fellow receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was traded to the Cleveland Browns.

A second-round draft pick in 2016, Shepard has 190 catches for 2,286 yards and 14 touchdowns in three seasons. He has missed only five games in 2017.

In other NFL news:

—The Vikings and wide receiver Adam Thielen have agreed in principle to a four-year contract extension valued at $64 million. Thielen has two years left on the deal he signed in 2017, which easily made him one of the best bargains in the NFL after averaging 102 catches and 1,325 yards over the past two seasons.

— The Panthers have signed unrestricted free agent wide receiver Chris Hogan to a one-year contract. The 30-year-old Hogan spent the last three seasons with the Patriots and caught 35 passes for 532 yards with three touchdowns last year.

— Reuben Foster has been fined two game checks and reinstated to the Washington Redskins’ active roster after an NFL investigation found he did not violate the league’s personal conduct policy. The linebacker avoided being suspended in the aftermath of a domestic violence charge from November.

— The Pro Football Hall of Fame says Packers great Forrest Gregg has died at 85. Gregg starred at tackle and guard for the mighty Packers teams of the 1960s. Green Bay coach Vince Lombardi called him the “best player I ever coached.” Gregg began his NFL career in 1956 and played a final season with the Cowboys in 1971.

— The Chiefs say former tight end Walter White has died at 67. The team said White’s family said he died Wednesday from complications from pancreatic cancer.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL NEWS

Wake hoops assistant resigns

UNDATED (AP) — A Wake Forest assistant basketball coach has resigned eight months after police said he punched a New York City tourist who later died.

Jamill Jones had been on leave since Aug. 10. Police say Jones punched digital marketing guru Sandor Szabo early on Aug. 5, causing him to fall and smash his head on a sidewalk.

Jones has pleaded not guilty to a charge of misdemeanor assault. His next court date is May 6.

In other college basketball news:

— Air Force has agreed to a three-year extension with basketball coach Dave Pilipovich that runs through the 2022-23 season. Pilipovich has a 98-131 record since taking over the program on Feb. 8, 2012.

