Update on the latest sports

NBA PLAYOFFS-SCHEDULE

4 Saturday playoff games, starting with 76ers at Nets

UNDATED (AP) — Four first-round NBA playoff games are on tap Saturday, starting in the afternoon with Philadelphia at Brooklyn.

Philadelphia leads the series 2-1 after winning on the road Thursday night. The 76ers were held to 102 points in a Game 1 loss but have been impressive since, winning 145-123 in Game 2 and then 131-115 on Thursday.

In the day’s other Game 4, Denver visits the San Antonio Spurs, who lead their series two games to one. The Nuggets have won only six of their last 37 road games in the playoffs. On the road against San Antonio specifically, the Nuggets have lost four straight playoff games and 13 straight regular-season games.

In one of two Game 3s on the schedule, Detroit hosts Milwaukee in what could be the last chance the Pistons have to make their series against the Bucks competitive. The Pistons are down two games to none. Detroit has lost 12 straight playoff games dating to 2008.

The Houston Rockets head to Utah with a 2-0 lead in what has been a surprisingly uncompetitive series thus far. Houston led by at least 17 points throughout the second half of its victory in Game 2, after leading by double digits for the entire fourth quarter of the opener.

NBA-WARRIORS-DURANT

NBA rescinds technical on Warriors’ Durant, Clippers’ Green

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has rescinded technical fouls called on Golden State’s Kevin Durant and JaMychal Green of the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

The players were called for double technicals early in the third quarter Thursday night at Staples Center as they jawed at each other. The Warriors won 132-105 and lead the series 2-1.

Both players protested the call, and the league rescinded it Friday.

Durant had been ejected from Game 1 with a double technical and he had accumulated three of the seven fouls allotted before the NBA would issue a one-game suspension until the latest tech was withdrawn.

Durant said after the game Thursday that he hoped the foul would be rescinded because he doesn’t want to jeopardize the two-time defending champions going forward.

NHL PLAYOFFS-SCHEDULE

Stars lead off at Nashville

UNDATED (AP) — The Dallas Stars have a chance to put the Central Division champions on the ropes in Saturday afternoon’s first-round Game 5 in Nashville. Dallas tied the series Wednesday with a 5-1 win.

Later, Winnipeg has a must-win Game 6 at St. Louis. In their last game the Blues came back from a two-goal deficit to win in regulation and take a 3-2 series lead.

The defending champion Washington Capitals return to their home ice, where they won their first two games before dropping the next two at Carolina. Washington will be without a key weapon following an injury to forward T.J. Oshie (OH’-shee) in Game 4. Hurricanes rookie Andrei Svechnikov hopes to play in Game 6 after suffering a concussion in a fight with Washington’s Alex Ovechkin a week ago. The 19-year-old Russian winger took part in his first full team practice on Saturday. He needs to clear the NHL’s concussion protocol before he returns to game action.

MLB-NEWS

Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor back after injuries

UNDATED (AP) — Indians All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor (lihn-DOHR’) is back after missing the season’s first 18 games.

He was activated from the injured list Saturday before a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves. He had been out since spraining an ankle near the end of spring training while recovering from a calf sprain.

To make roster space, slugger Hanley Ramirez was designated for assignment.

Lindor cleared his final medical hurdle during a three-game rehab stint with Triple-A Columbus this week. It’s not clear if Lindor will be limited in the early stages of his return.

In other MLB news:

— Red Sox right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (ee-VAHL’-dee) has gone on the 10-day injured list because of an elbow injury. The team said Saturday the pitcher has a loose body in his right elbow. He has had two Tommy John operations and also had surgery last year to remove loose bodies in the elbow. Eovaldi is 0-0 with a 6.00 ERA in four starts. He allowed one unearned run over six innings in his last start Wednesday night against the New York Yankees.

— Cubs ace Jon Lester could be close to rejoining Chicago’s rotation after pitching a simulated game. Lester threw 45 pitches Saturday. Manager Joe Maddon says he looked “very good,” and the Cubs will see how he feels Sunday before determining the next step. Maddon did not rule out a return for a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field that starts Tuesday. Lester strained his left hamstring running the bases April 8 against Pittsburgh.

— New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom may not need an MRI on his elbow after all. DeGrom played catch in the Busch Stadium outfield and said before Saturday’s game against the Cardinals that his right elbow soreness likely was a result of altering his routine during a recent bout of strep throat. The Mets placed deGrom on the injured list yesterday retroactive to April 16 and announced that deGrom would be returning to New York for an MRI. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner is coming off two shaky starts.

MLB-SCHEDULE

White Sox, Tigers rained out; doubleheader on Aug. 6

UNDATED (AP) — The game between the Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox has been postponed because of rain and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Aug. 6.

The teams will wrap up the series on Sunday with a different approach to pitching. The Tigers will bump left-hander Daniel Norris to Sunday, while the White Sox will skip right-hander Ervin Santana in favor of right-hander Reynaldo Lopez.

Norris will make his first start of the season and seek his first win since Sept. 28, 2017.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Zack Greinke (GREHN’-kee) has posted a win at every current National League ballpark except one. The Diamondbacks star will try make it a clean sweep when he starts at Wrigley Field. Greinke is 0-2 with an 8.31 ERA in five starts at the Friendly Confines. Yu Darvish starts for the Cubs and goes for his second straight victory.

— Slugger Khris Davis goes into Oakland’s home game against Toronto with a .247 batting average after an 0-for-4 night. That’s familiar territory for Davis — he’s finished at exactly .247 in each of the last four seasons.

PGA-RBC HERITAGE

Lowry holds 1-stroke lead halfway through rainy RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Shane Lowry parred his final two holes Saturday to hold on to a one-stroke lead through two rounds in the rain-delayed RBC Heritage.

Lowry was among 56 players who didn’t finish Friday because of a nearly four-hour weather delay. The Irishman made pars on the 17th and 18th holes at Hilton Head’s Harbour Town Golf Links to finish a 68 and remain at 9 under. He’s one ahead of Trey Mullinax and two in front of No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Emiliano Grillo and Daniel Berger.

Lowry had a chance to increase his lead, but missed a 10-foot birdie putt on the closing, lighthouse hole.

Among those missing the cut was Francesco Molinari, who led the Masters with seven holes to play last Sunday before fading to fifth. Molinari couldn’t find the same game he had at last week’s major, going 74-72 to end 4-over par.

TRACK-KIPROP BANNED

Former Olympic champion Kiprop gets 4-year doping ban

LONDON (AP) — Former Olympic champion Asbel Kiprop has received a four-year ban for doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit said on Saturday.

The banned blood-boosting hormone EPO was found in the Kenyan athlete’s urine sample in an out-of-competition test in 2017.

A disciplinary tribunal panel disputed the 29-year-old Kiprop’s contention that the sample could have been tampered with.

Kiprop was 1,500-meter champion at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and is a three-time world champion.

He is banned until February 2022.

