The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
US beats Switzerland 3-1 in Fed Cup World Group playoff

April 21, 2019 7:13 pm
 
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Sofia Kenin and Sloane Stephens won matches to give the United States a 3-1 victory over Switzerland on Sunday in a Fed Cup World Group playoff.

Kenin, a late replacement for Madison Keys, beat Timea Bacsinszky 6-3, 7-6 (4) to wrap up the match at Freeman Coliseum. The Americans advanced to the 2020 World Group draw, while Switzerland was relegated to World Group II.

In the opening match Sunday, Stephens beat Viktorija Golubic 6-3, 6-2.

On Saturday, Stephens beat Bacsinszky 6-4, 6-3, and Golubic topped Keys 6-2, 6-3.

The U.S. improved to 9-0 against Switzerland in Fed Cup play.

