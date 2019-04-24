Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

US Open tournament director Brewer leaving after ’19 edition

April 24, 2019 1:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. Open tournament director David Brewer is stepping down after this year’s championship.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced Wednesday that Brewer also will leave his job as its chief professional tennis officer.

Brewer joined the USTA in 1997 and became the U.S. Open tournament director in 2012.

During his tenure, the tournament added the serve clock and warmup clock and expanded electronic line-calling.

Advertisement

Brewer will stay on as a consultant to help the USTA find his replacement.

Word of his departure comes a month after the USTA named Soeren Friemel the new tournament referee for the U.S. Open, replacing Brian Earley, who retired after 26 years in that post.

This year’s U.S. Open is Aug. 26 to Sept. 8.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.