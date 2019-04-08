Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

April 8, 2019 12:57 pm
 
The top 25 teams in the final 2018-19 USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Baylor (32) 37-1 800 1
2. Notre Dame 35-4 768 3
3. UConn 35-3 726 2
4. Oregon 33-5 706 7
5. Mississippi State 33-3 659 4
6. Louisville 32-4 644 5
7. Stanford 31-5 615 6
8. Iowa 29-7 586 8
9. N.C. State 28-6 520 10
10. Oregon State 26-8 500 11
11. Maryland 29-5 432 9
12. Texas A&M 26-8 389 19
13. South Carolina 23-10 374 18
14. UCLA 22-13 343 24
15. Arizona State 22-11 308 20
16. Syracuse 25-9 280 12
17. Iowa State 26-9 263 13
18. Gonzaga 29-5 262 14
19. Marquette 27-8 232 16
20. Miami 25-9 231 15
21. Kentucky 25-8 209 17
22. South Dakota State 28-7 191
23. Florida State 24-9 131 22
24. Missouri State 25-10 91
25. DePaul 26-8 43 21

Others receiving votes: Missouri 31, Rice 30, Drake 12, Rutgers 8, Michigan 4, Boise State 3, BYU 3, Texas 3, Arizona 2, Michigan State 1.

