USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the final 2018-19 USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Baylor (32)
|37-1
|800
|1
|2. Notre Dame
|35-4
|768
|3
|3. UConn
|35-3
|726
|2
|4. Oregon
|33-5
|706
|7
|5. Mississippi State
|33-3
|659
|4
|6. Louisville
|32-4
|644
|5
|7. Stanford
|31-5
|615
|6
|8. Iowa
|29-7
|586
|8
|9. N.C. State
|28-6
|520
|10
|10. Oregon State
|26-8
|500
|11
|11. Maryland
|29-5
|432
|9
|12. Texas A&M
|26-8
|389
|19
|13. South Carolina
|23-10
|374
|18
|14. UCLA
|22-13
|343
|24
|15. Arizona State
|22-11
|308
|20
|16. Syracuse
|25-9
|280
|12
|17. Iowa State
|26-9
|263
|13
|18. Gonzaga
|29-5
|262
|14
|19. Marquette
|27-8
|232
|16
|20. Miami
|25-9
|231
|15
|21. Kentucky
|25-8
|209
|17
|22. South Dakota State
|28-7
|191
|—
|23. Florida State
|24-9
|131
|22
|24. Missouri State
|25-10
|91
|—
|25. DePaul
|26-8
|43
|21
Others receiving votes: Missouri 31, Rice 30, Drake 12, Rutgers 8, Michigan 4, Boise State 3, BYU 3, Texas 3, Arizona 2, Michigan State 1.
