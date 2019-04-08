USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the final 2018-19 USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Baylor (32) 37-1 800 1 2. Notre Dame 35-4 768 3 3. UConn 35-3 726 2 4. Oregon 33-5 706 7 5. Mississippi State 33-3 659 4 6. Louisville 32-4 644 5 7. Stanford 31-5 615 6 8. Iowa 29-7 586 8 9. N.C. State 28-6 520 10 10. Oregon State 26-8 500 11 11. Maryland 29-5 432 9 12. Texas A&M 26-8 389 19 13. South Carolina 23-10 374 18 14. UCLA 22-13 343 24 15. Arizona State 22-11 308 20 16. Syracuse 25-9 280 12 17. Iowa State 26-9 263 13 18. Gonzaga 29-5 262 14 19. Marquette 27-8 232 16 20. Miami 25-9 231 15 21. Kentucky 25-8 209 17 22. South Dakota State 28-7 191 — 23. Florida State 24-9 131 22 24. Missouri State 25-10 91 — 25. DePaul 26-8 43 21

Others receiving votes: Missouri 31, Rice 30, Drake 12, Rutgers 8, Michigan 4, Boise State 3, BYU 3, Texas 3, Arizona 2, Michigan State 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.