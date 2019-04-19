Listen Live Sports

USC signs guard Ethan Anderson

April 19, 2019 9:08 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Guard Ethan Anderson has signed to play for Southern California, joining the Trojans’ previously announced recruiting class.

Anderson averaged 20.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists as a senior at Fairfax High in Los Angeles. The 6-foot, 210-pounder was named LA city section player of the year while leading his school to a 27-2 record and the open division championship.

Coach Andy Enfield announced the signing Friday.

Anderson joins forwards Isaiah Mobley, Onyeka Okongwu and Max Agbonkpolo and guard Kyle Sturdivant, as well as Drake London, a football signee, as part of USC’s incoming class.

The Trojans recently signed graduate transfers Quinton Adlesh and Daniel Utomi.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

