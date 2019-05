USGA-Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship Results

By The Associated Press

Tuesday At Timuquana Country Club Jacksonville, Fla. Yardage: 6,238; Par 72 Round of 16 Match Play

Avery French, Laguna Niguel, Calif. and Whitney French Monarch Beach, Calif. def. Isabella Van Der Biest, Kingsport, Tenn. and Sophia Burnett, McKinney, Texas, 1 up.

Amari Avery, Riverside, Calif. and Alexa Pano Lake Worth, Fla. def. Cory Lopez, Mexico and Avery Zweig, Sarasota, Fla., 21 holes.

Caroline Curtis, Richmond, Va. and Ashley Gilliam Manchester, Tenn. def. Madison Hewlett, Oldsmar, Fla. and Jacqueline Putrino, Lake Mary, Fla., 2 and 1.

Megan Furtney, South Elgin, Ill. and Erica Shepherd Greenwood, Ind. def. Sophie Linder, Carthage, Tenn. and Karoline Tuttle, Colombia, 3 and 2.

Sadie Englemann, Austin, Texas and Rachel Heck Memphis, Tenn. def. Haylin Harris, Carmel, Ind. and Valery Plata, Cedar Park, Texas, 4 and 3.

Isabella Rawl, Lexington, S.C. and Karlee Vardas Lexington, S.C. def. Melena Barrientos, Plano, Texas and Calynne Rosholt, Carlsbad, Calif., 2 and 1.

Thienna Huynh, Lilburn, Ga. and Sara Im Duluth, Ga. def. Lauren Gomez, San Diego and Olivia Yun, Portland, Ore., 3 and 2.

Jillian Bourdage, Tamrac, Fla. and Casey Weidenfeld Pembroke Pines, Fla. def. Katrina Prendergast, Sparks, Nev. and Ellen Secor, Portland, Ore., 20 holes

___

Quarterfinals of Match Play

Amari Avery ,Riverside, Calif. & Alexa Pano Lake Worth, Fla. def. Avery French ,Laguna Niguel, Calif. & Whitney French ,Monarch Beach, Calif. 5 and 3

Megan Furtney ,South Elgin, Ill. & Erica Shepherd Greenwood, Ind. def. Caroline Curtis ,Richmond, Va. & Ashley Gilliam ,Manchester, Tenn. 19 holes

Sadie Englemann ,Austin, Texas & Rachel Heck Memphis, Tenn. def. Isabella Rawl ,Lexington, S.C. & Karlee Vardas ,Lexington, S.C. 6 and 5

Jillian Bourdage ,Tamrac, Fla. & Casey Weidenfeld Pembroke Pines, Fla. def. Thienna Huynh ,Lilburn, Ga. & Sara Im ,Duluth, Ga. 3 and 1

