USGA-Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship Scores

April 28, 2019 8:22 pm
 
Sunday
At Timuquana Country Club
Jacksonville, Fla.
Yardage: 6,238; Par 72
Second Round

Faith Choi, Frederick, Md. and Aneka Seumanutafa, Emmitsburg, Md., 60-70_130

Sadie Englemann, Austin, Texas and Rachel Heck, Memphis, Tenn., 66-66_132

Kelsey Chugg, Salt Lake City and Julia Potter-Bobb, Indianapolis, 65-69_134

Madison Hewlett, Oldsmar, Fla. and Jacqueline Putrino, Sarasota, Fla., 66-69_135

Megan Furtney, South Elgin, Ill. and Erica Shepherd, Greenwood, Ind., 68-67_135

Madelyn Gamble, Pleasant Hill, Calif. and Kaleiya Romero, San Jose, Calif., 67-70_137

Isabella Rawl, Lexington, S.C. and Karlee Vardas, Lexington, S.C., 69-69_138

Amari Avery, Riverside, Calif. and Alexa Pano, Lake Worth, Fla., 70-68_138

Cory Lopez, Mexico and Avery Zweig, McKinney, Texas, 67-71_138

Britta Snyder, Ames, Iowa and Sarah Beqaj, Canada, 71-67_138

Katrina Prendergast, Sparks, Nev. and Ellen Secor, Portland, Ore., 72-67_139

Sophie Linder, Carthage, Tenn. and Karoline Tuttle, Lake Mary, Fla., 69-70_139

Caroline Curtis, Richmond, Va. and Ashley Gilliam, Manchester, Tenn., 67-72_139

Thienna Huynh, Lilburn, Ga. and Sara Im, Duluth, Ga., 69-70_139

Haylin Harris, Carmel, Ind. and Valery Plata, Colombia, 68-72_140

Laura Edmonds, Weston, Fla. and Elle Nachmann, Boca Raton, Fla., 69-71_140

Isabella Van Der Biest, Kingsport, Tenn. and Sophia Burnett, Bluffton, S.C., 72-68_140

Kynadie Adams, Nashville, Tenn. and Rachel Kuehn, Asheville, N.C., 70-70_140

Kaitlyn Schroeder, Jacksonville, Fla. and Celeste Valinho, Jacksonville, Fla., 72-69_141

Wendy Chen, China and Siyan Chen, China, 72-69_141

Sabrina Nguyen, Escondido, Calif. and Kayla Sam, Anaheim Hills, Calif., 69-72_141

Maria Alejandra Ferrer Alvarez, Mexico and Maria Paula Ferrer Alvarez, Mexico, 71-70_141

Melena Barrientos, Plano, Texas and Calynne Rosholt, Cedar Park, Texas, 70-71_141

Abbey Daniel, Covington, La. and Kay Daniel, Covington, La., 70-71_141

Abbey Schutte, Goodyear, Ariz. and Kendall Todd, Goodyear, Ariz., 70-71_141

Megan Buck, Norton, Mass. and Shannon Johnson, Sioux Falls, S.D., 73-69_142

Jillian Bourdage, Tamarac, Fla. and Casey Weidenfeld, Pembroke Pines, Fla., 66-76_142

Lauren Freyvogel, Pittsburgh and Caroline Wrigley, Wexford, Pa., 71-71_142

Eunice Kim, Edgewater, N.J. and Gio Kim, Upper Saddle River, N.J., 69-73_142

Lauren Gomez, San Diego and Olivia Yun, Carlsbad, Calif., 72-70_142

Lauren Greenlief, Ashburn, Va. and Katie Miller, Jeannette, Pa., 70-72_142

Avery French, Laguna Niguel, Calif. and Whitney French, Monarch Beach, Calif., 73-69_142

Athena Nguyen, San Jose, Calif. and Kiara Romero, San Jose, Calif., 75-68_143

Amanda Jacobs, Portland, Ore. and Gretchen Johnson, Portland, Ore., 70-73_143

Rebecca Dinunzio, Norfolk, Va. and Alyssa Montgomery, Knoxville, Tenn., 69-74_143

Sammi Lee, Winter Park, Fla. and Mary Ellen Shuman, St. Simons Island, Ga., 71-72_143

Marissa Mar, San Francisco and Lila Thomas, Dallas, 72-72_144

Luisamariana Mesones, Peru and Lisa Marie Rudometkin, Wesley Chapel, Fla., 71-73_144

Lauren Beaudreau, Lemont, Ill. and Caroline Smith, Inverness, Ill., 70-74_144

Kennedy Carroll, Mount Pleasant, S.C. and Rachel Rich, Mount Pleasant, S.C., 74-70_144

Adrienne Farrow, New Albany, Ind. and Cara Stuckey, Terre Haute, Ind., 71-73_144

Paris Hilinski, La Quinta, Calif. and Allyn Stephens, Houston, 69-75_144

Kayla Holden, Coral Springs, Fla. and Brittany Shin, Cape Coral, Fla., 72-72_144

Jessica Hahn, Canton, Ohio and Madison Reemsnyder, Canton, Ohio, 69-75_144

Holl_Shourds, Riverside, Calif. and Haley Tygret, Gardena, Calif., 73-72_145

Rebecca Reed, Midland, Texas and Anna Takahashi, Grapevine, Texas, 71-74_145

Olivia Mitchell, Plano, Texas and Maddi Olson, Abilene, Texas, 74-71_145

Gabrielle Shieh, Carlisle, Mass. and Anne Walsh, Jamaica Plain, Mass., 76-70_146

Meghan Stasi, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and Dawn Woodard, Greenville, S.C., 73-73_146

Lauryn Nguyen, Seattle and Janine Surge, Seattle, Wash., 75-71_146

Jocelyn Bruch, Carmel, Ind. and Annabelle Pancake, Zionsville, Ind., 75-71_146

Aishvarya Bedi, San Jose, Calif. and Megan Yang, San Jose, Calif., 74-72_146

Jasmine Lew, Los Angeles and Charissa Shang, Calabasas, Calif., 71-75_146

Mari Miezwa, Brooklyn Park, Minn. and Thuhashini Selvaratnam, Sri Lanka, 71-75_146

Haley Greb, Pendleton, Ore. and Jessica Sloot, Fruit Heights, Utah, 74-73_147

Riana Mission, Las Vegas and Hailey Stevenson, Las Vegas, 73-74_147

Melissa Loh, Singapore and Ket Preamchuen, Thail_, 73-74_147

Isabel Gutierrez Paillaud, Mexico and Alexa Saldana, Mexico, 73-76_149

Bailey Dunstan, Little Rock, Ark. and Raychel Nelke, Pocola, Okla., 73-76_149

Anna Morales, Austin, Texas and Evelyn Orley, Cardiff, Calif., 77-74_151

Megan Propeck, Leawood, Kan. and Lacy Shelton, Overl_Park, Kan., 76-75_151

Elayna Bowser, Dearborn, Mich. and Summer Moser, Lutz, Fla., 76-78_154

LeeAnn Lewis, West Gilgo Beach, N.Y. and Cindy McConnell, Malibu, Calif., 81-76_157

