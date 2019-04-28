USGA-Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship Scores

|Sunday
|At Timuquana Country Club
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|Yardage: 6,238; Par 72
|Second Round
Faith Choi, Frederick, Md. and Aneka Seumanutafa, Emmitsburg, Md., 60-70_130
Sadie Englemann, Austin, Texas and Rachel Heck, Memphis, Tenn., 66-66_132
Kelsey Chugg, Salt Lake City and Julia Potter-Bobb, Indianapolis, 65-69_134
Madison Hewlett, Oldsmar, Fla. and Jacqueline Putrino, Sarasota, Fla., 66-69_135
Megan Furtney, South Elgin, Ill. and Erica Shepherd, Greenwood, Ind., 68-67_135
Madelyn Gamble, Pleasant Hill, Calif. and Kaleiya Romero, San Jose, Calif., 67-70_137
Isabella Rawl, Lexington, S.C. and Karlee Vardas, Lexington, S.C., 69-69_138
Amari Avery, Riverside, Calif. and Alexa Pano, Lake Worth, Fla., 70-68_138
Cory Lopez, Mexico and Avery Zweig, McKinney, Texas, 67-71_138
Britta Snyder, Ames, Iowa and Sarah Beqaj, Canada, 71-67_138
Katrina Prendergast, Sparks, Nev. and Ellen Secor, Portland, Ore., 72-67_139
Sophie Linder, Carthage, Tenn. and Karoline Tuttle, Lake Mary, Fla., 69-70_139
Caroline Curtis, Richmond, Va. and Ashley Gilliam, Manchester, Tenn., 67-72_139
Thienna Huynh, Lilburn, Ga. and Sara Im, Duluth, Ga., 69-70_139
Haylin Harris, Carmel, Ind. and Valery Plata, Colombia, 68-72_140
Laura Edmonds, Weston, Fla. and Elle Nachmann, Boca Raton, Fla., 69-71_140
Isabella Van Der Biest, Kingsport, Tenn. and Sophia Burnett, Bluffton, S.C., 72-68_140
Kynadie Adams, Nashville, Tenn. and Rachel Kuehn, Asheville, N.C., 70-70_140
Kaitlyn Schroeder, Jacksonville, Fla. and Celeste Valinho, Jacksonville, Fla., 72-69_141
Wendy Chen, China and Siyan Chen, China, 72-69_141
Sabrina Nguyen, Escondido, Calif. and Kayla Sam, Anaheim Hills, Calif., 69-72_141
Maria Alejandra Ferrer Alvarez, Mexico and Maria Paula Ferrer Alvarez, Mexico, 71-70_141
Melena Barrientos, Plano, Texas and Calynne Rosholt, Cedar Park, Texas, 70-71_141
Abbey Daniel, Covington, La. and Kay Daniel, Covington, La., 70-71_141
Abbey Schutte, Goodyear, Ariz. and Kendall Todd, Goodyear, Ariz., 70-71_141
Megan Buck, Norton, Mass. and Shannon Johnson, Sioux Falls, S.D., 73-69_142
Jillian Bourdage, Tamarac, Fla. and Casey Weidenfeld, Pembroke Pines, Fla., 66-76_142
Lauren Freyvogel, Pittsburgh and Caroline Wrigley, Wexford, Pa., 71-71_142
Eunice Kim, Edgewater, N.J. and Gio Kim, Upper Saddle River, N.J., 69-73_142
Lauren Gomez, San Diego and Olivia Yun, Carlsbad, Calif., 72-70_142
Lauren Greenlief, Ashburn, Va. and Katie Miller, Jeannette, Pa., 70-72_142
Avery French, Laguna Niguel, Calif. and Whitney French, Monarch Beach, Calif., 73-69_142
Athena Nguyen, San Jose, Calif. and Kiara Romero, San Jose, Calif., 75-68_143
Amanda Jacobs, Portland, Ore. and Gretchen Johnson, Portland, Ore., 70-73_143
Rebecca Dinunzio, Norfolk, Va. and Alyssa Montgomery, Knoxville, Tenn., 69-74_143
Sammi Lee, Winter Park, Fla. and Mary Ellen Shuman, St. Simons Island, Ga., 71-72_143
Marissa Mar, San Francisco and Lila Thomas, Dallas, 72-72_144
Luisamariana Mesones, Peru and Lisa Marie Rudometkin, Wesley Chapel, Fla., 71-73_144
Lauren Beaudreau, Lemont, Ill. and Caroline Smith, Inverness, Ill., 70-74_144
Kennedy Carroll, Mount Pleasant, S.C. and Rachel Rich, Mount Pleasant, S.C., 74-70_144
Adrienne Farrow, New Albany, Ind. and Cara Stuckey, Terre Haute, Ind., 71-73_144
Paris Hilinski, La Quinta, Calif. and Allyn Stephens, Houston, 69-75_144
Kayla Holden, Coral Springs, Fla. and Brittany Shin, Cape Coral, Fla., 72-72_144
Jessica Hahn, Canton, Ohio and Madison Reemsnyder, Canton, Ohio, 69-75_144
Holl_Shourds, Riverside, Calif. and Haley Tygret, Gardena, Calif., 73-72_145
Rebecca Reed, Midland, Texas and Anna Takahashi, Grapevine, Texas, 71-74_145
Olivia Mitchell, Plano, Texas and Maddi Olson, Abilene, Texas, 74-71_145
Gabrielle Shieh, Carlisle, Mass. and Anne Walsh, Jamaica Plain, Mass., 76-70_146
Meghan Stasi, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and Dawn Woodard, Greenville, S.C., 73-73_146
Lauryn Nguyen, Seattle and Janine Surge, Seattle, Wash., 75-71_146
Jocelyn Bruch, Carmel, Ind. and Annabelle Pancake, Zionsville, Ind., 75-71_146
Aishvarya Bedi, San Jose, Calif. and Megan Yang, San Jose, Calif., 74-72_146
Jasmine Lew, Los Angeles and Charissa Shang, Calabasas, Calif., 71-75_146
Mari Miezwa, Brooklyn Park, Minn. and Thuhashini Selvaratnam, Sri Lanka, 71-75_146
Haley Greb, Pendleton, Ore. and Jessica Sloot, Fruit Heights, Utah, 74-73_147
Riana Mission, Las Vegas and Hailey Stevenson, Las Vegas, 73-74_147
Melissa Loh, Singapore and Ket Preamchuen, Thail_, 73-74_147
Isabel Gutierrez Paillaud, Mexico and Alexa Saldana, Mexico, 73-76_149
Bailey Dunstan, Little Rock, Ark. and Raychel Nelke, Pocola, Okla., 73-76_149
Anna Morales, Austin, Texas and Evelyn Orley, Cardiff, Calif., 77-74_151
Megan Propeck, Leawood, Kan. and Lacy Shelton, Overl_Park, Kan., 76-75_151
Elayna Bowser, Dearborn, Mich. and Summer Moser, Lutz, Fla., 76-78_154
LeeAnn Lewis, West Gilgo Beach, N.Y. and Cindy McConnell, Malibu, Calif., 81-76_157
