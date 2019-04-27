USL Championship

|All Times EDT
|Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|4
|0
|3
|15
|13
|3
|Saint Louis
|4
|1
|2
|14
|9
|5
|New York Red Bulls II
|4
|1
|1
|13
|14
|8
|Indy
|4
|1
|0
|12
|11
|5
|North Carolina
|3
|1
|2
|11
|11
|5
|Charleston
|3
|1
|2
|11
|10
|7
|Nashville
|3
|2
|1
|10
|9
|5
|Bethlehem Steel
|3
|4
|1
|10
|12
|13
|Atlanta 2
|3
|3
|1
|10
|9
|11
|Louisville
|3
|3
|1
|10
|8
|10
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|3
|9
|8
|7
|Birmingham
|2
|2
|1
|7
|6
|7
|Ottawa
|2
|2
|1
|7
|4
|5
|Loudoun
|1
|2
|2
|5
|4
|6
|Memphis
|1
|4
|2
|5
|5
|9
|Charlotte
|1
|5
|1
|4
|8
|15
|Swope Park Rangers
|0
|3
|2
|2
|7
|12
|Hartford
|0
|7
|0
|0
|3
|18
|Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland II
|4
|1
|3
|15
|18
|13
|New Mexico
|3
|1
|5
|14
|19
|14
|Tulsa
|4
|3
|1
|13
|18
|14
|Reno
|3
|1
|3
|12
|13
|11
|Real Monarchs
|3
|3
|2
|11
|15
|13
|Austin
|3
|2
|2
|11
|6
|5
|Phoenix
|2
|1
|4
|10
|14
|9
|Fresno
|2
|0
|4
|10
|9
|5
|Sacramento
|3
|2
|1
|10
|8
|5
|San Antonio
|3
|4
|1
|10
|13
|12
|OKC Energy
|3
|3
|1
|10
|13
|14
|LA Galaxy II
|3
|3
|1
|10
|15
|19
|Orange County
|2
|3
|3
|9
|15
|14
|Rio Grande Valley
|2
|3
|3
|9
|14
|14
|Colorado Springs
|2
|4
|2
|8
|9
|12
|Las Vegas
|2
|4
|1
|7
|11
|12
|El Paso
|1
|2
|3
|6
|5
|7
|Tacoma
|2
|7
|0
|6
|4
|26
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Tampa Bay 4, Atlanta 2 1
Tulsa 2, Colorado Springs 0
Rio Grande Valley 4, LA Galaxy II 4, tie
Austin 3, Real Monarchs 2
San Antonio 3, Tacoma 0
Portland II 3, New Mexico 3, tie
Orange County 2, Fresno 2, tie
Hartford at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Loudoun at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
OKC Energy at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Swope Park Rangers at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.
Reno at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.
Atlanta 2 at Ottawa, 2 p.m.
Indy at New York Red Bulls II, 5 p.m.
Las Vegas at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.
Memphis at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Portland II, 10 p.m.
Birmingham at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Indy, 7 p.m.
Bethlehem Steel at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.
Fresno at Real Monarchs, 3 p.m.
Birmingham at Memphis, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Indy, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Atlanta 2, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
El Paso at Colorado Springs, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.
Tacoma at OKC Energy, 8:30 p.m.
Austin at LA Galaxy II, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Tulsa at Reno, 10 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
San Antonio at New Mexico, 7 p.m.
