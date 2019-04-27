Listen Live Sports

USL Championship

April 27, 2019 12:40 am
 
All Times EDT
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 4 0 3 15 13 3
Saint Louis 4 1 2 14 9 5
New York Red Bulls II 4 1 1 13 14 8
Indy 4 1 0 12 11 5
North Carolina 3 1 2 11 11 5
Charleston 3 1 2 11 10 7
Nashville 3 2 1 10 9 5
Bethlehem Steel 3 4 1 10 12 13
Atlanta 2 3 3 1 10 9 11
Louisville 3 3 1 10 8 10
Pittsburgh 2 1 3 9 8 7
Birmingham 2 2 1 7 6 7
Ottawa 2 2 1 7 4 5
Loudoun 1 2 2 5 4 6
Memphis 1 4 2 5 5 9
Charlotte 1 5 1 4 8 15
Swope Park Rangers 0 3 2 2 7 12
Hartford 0 7 0 0 3 18
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Portland II 4 1 3 15 18 13
New Mexico 3 1 5 14 19 14
Tulsa 4 3 1 13 18 14
Reno 3 1 3 12 13 11
Real Monarchs 3 3 2 11 15 13
Austin 3 2 2 11 6 5
Phoenix 2 1 4 10 14 9
Fresno 2 0 4 10 9 5
Sacramento 3 2 1 10 8 5
San Antonio 3 4 1 10 13 12
OKC Energy 3 3 1 10 13 14
LA Galaxy II 3 3 1 10 15 19
Orange County 2 3 3 9 15 14
Rio Grande Valley 2 3 3 9 14 14
Colorado Springs 2 4 2 8 9 12
Las Vegas 2 4 1 7 11 12
El Paso 1 2 3 6 5 7
Tacoma 2 7 0 6 4 26

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, April 24

Tampa Bay 4, Atlanta 2 1

Tulsa 2, Colorado Springs 0

Rio Grande Valley 4, LA Galaxy II 4, tie

Friday, April 26

Austin 3, Real Monarchs 2

San Antonio 3, Tacoma 0

Portland II 3, New Mexico 3, tie

Orange County 2, Fresno 2, tie

Saturday, April 27

Hartford at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Loudoun at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

OKC Energy at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Swope Park Rangers at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.

Reno at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 28

Atlanta 2 at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Indy at New York Red Bulls II, 5 p.m.

Monday, April 29

Las Vegas at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 30

Memphis at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Portland II, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, May 1

Birmingham at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Indy, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 3

Bethlehem Steel at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 4

Fresno at Real Monarchs, 3 p.m.

Birmingham at Memphis, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Indy, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Atlanta 2, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

El Paso at Colorado Springs, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.

Tacoma at OKC Energy, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at LA Galaxy II, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Tulsa at Reno, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 5

San Antonio at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

