USL Championship

All Times EDT Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA Saint Louis 5 1 2 17 12 6 Tampa Bay 4 0 4 16 14 4 North Carolina 4 1 2 14 15 6 Charleston 4 1 2 14 11 7 New York Red Bulls II 4 1 1 13 14 8 Indy 4 1 0 12 11 5 Nashville 3 2 2 11 11 7 Pittsburgh 2 1 4 10 10 9 Birmingham 3 2 1 10 7 7 Bethlehem Steel 3 4 1 10 12 13 Atlanta 2 3 3 1 10 9 11 Louisville 3 3 1 10 8 10 Ottawa 2 2 1 7 4 5 Loudoun 1 3 2 5 4 7 Memphis 1 5 2 5 5 10 Charlotte 1 5 2 5 9 16 Swope Park Rangers 0 4 2 2 8 15 Hartford 0 8 0 0 4 22 Eastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA Portland II 4 1 3 15 18 13 New Mexico 3 1 5 14 19 14 Tulsa 4 3 2 14 19 15 Reno 3 2 3 12 13 12 Real Monarchs 3 3 2 11 15 13 Austin 3 2 2 11 6 5 OKC Energy 3 3 2 11 14 15 Phoenix 2 1 4 10 14 9 Fresno 2 0 4 10 9 5 Sacramento 3 2 1 10 8 5 San Antonio 3 4 1 10 13 12 LA Galaxy II 3 3 1 10 15 19 Orange County 2 3 3 9 15 14 Rio Grande Valley 2 3 3 9 14 14 El Paso 2 2 3 9 6 7 Colorado Springs 2 4 2 8 9 12 Las Vegas 2 4 1 7 11 12 Tacoma 2 7 0 6 4 26

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, April 24

Tampa Bay 4, Atlanta 2 1

Tulsa 2, Colorado Springs 0

Rio Grande Valley 4, LA Galaxy II 4, tie

Friday, April 26

Austin 3, Real Monarchs 2

San Antonio 3, Tacoma 0

Portland II 3, New Mexico 3, tie

Orange County 2, Fresno 2, tie

Saturday, April 27

Nashville 2, Pittsburgh 2, tie

North Carolina 4, Hartford 1

Charlotte 1, Tampa Bay 1, tie

Birmingham 1, Loudoun 0

Charleston 1, Memphis 0

OKC Energy 1, Tulsa 1, tie

Saint Louis 3, Swope Park Rangers 1

El Paso 1, Reno 0

Phoenix at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 28

Atlanta 2 at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Indy at New York Red Bulls II, 5 p.m.

Monday, April 29

Las Vegas at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 30

Memphis at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Portland II, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, May 1

Birmingham at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Indy, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 3

Bethlehem Steel at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 4

Fresno at Real Monarchs, 3 p.m.

Birmingham at Memphis, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Indy, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Atlanta 2, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

El Paso at Colorado Springs, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.

Tacoma at OKC Energy, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at LA Galaxy II, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Tulsa at Reno, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 5

San Antonio at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

