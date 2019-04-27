Listen Live Sports

Van Rooyen hits 5-under 68 to take 1-shot lead at Hassan II

April 27, 2019 4:24 pm
 
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — South African golfer Erik Van Rooyen posted a 5-under 68 to take a one-shot lead from Jorge Campillo after the third round of the Trophee Hassan II on Saturday.

Van Rooyen had two bogeys but made seven birdies to lead at 8 under overall, while Campillo had five birdies and a bogey in his 69.

Americans David Lipsky and Sean Crocker shared a one-shot overnight lead after the second round, but fell back.

Crocker was in third place, two shots behind the leader, after a 1-under 72 in which his five birdies were undone by two bogeys and a double bogey on the 16th hole.

Four players were three shots behind Van Rooyen heading into Sunday’s fourth and final round on the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam course. Tied for fourth place were American Julian Suri, Australian Wade Ormsby, Englishman Lee Slattery and Scotsman Grant Forrest.

Lipsky opened with four straight bogeys but recovered well to limit the damage with a 1-over 74.

He sits four shots off the lead along with first-round leader Jordan Smith of England, who hit an eagle on the 17th on his way to a par 73.

