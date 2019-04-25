Listen Live Sports

...

Vanderbilt announces it has signed guard Scotty Pippen Jr.

April 25, 2019 5:01 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former NBA All-Star Jerry Stackhouse’s first signee as Vanderbilt’s head coach is the son of a Hall of Famer.

Vanderbilt announced Thursday that Scotty Pippen Jr, the son of six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen, has signed a letter of intent to play for the Commodores.

Pippen verbally committed to Vanderbilt in January, when Bryce Drew was still coaching the Commodores. The point guard from Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California, stuck to his verbal commitment and signed with Vanderbilt even after Drew was fired and Stackhouse was hired.

Stackhouse said in a university release that “Scotty is a dynamic point guard who has the ability and poise to make an immediate impact on our roster.”

Advertisement

Drew was fired March 22 after Vanderbilt went 9-23 and closed the season with 20 straight losses. Vanderbilt announced April 5 it had hired Stackhouse, who had been working as a Memphis Grizzlies assistant coach.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

