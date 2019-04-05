Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Vanderbilt hires Grizzlies assistant Jerry Stackhouse

April 5, 2019 1:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt has hired Memphis Grizzlies assistant and former NBA star Jerry Stackhouse as its basketball coach.

Stackhouse succeeds Bryce Drew, who was fired March 22 after he went 40-59 in three seasons. Vanderbilt was 9-23 this season and the first Southeastern Conference team in 65 years to go winless in the league.

Athletic director Malcolm Turner said Friday that Stackhouse brings a “unique mix of experience as a legendary player and successful coach, and I fully expect he’ll take the program to new heights.”

Stackhouse, an 18-year NBA veteran and two-time All-Star, was considered in NBA coaching searches last year by Toronto, New York, Charlotte and Orlando after his success coaching the Raptors’ NBA G League team.

Advertisement

He went 70-30 in two seasons with the Raptors 905, reaching the finals twice and winning a championship. He was the league’s coach of the year for 2016-17.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1865: Abraham Lincoln dies from head shot wound

Get our daily newsletter.