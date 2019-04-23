Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Vegas coach Gallant calls Sharks counterpart a ‘clown’

April 23, 2019 5:01 pm
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The animosity between Vegas and San Jose spilled over to the coaches before Game 7.

Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant called his counterpart Peter DeBoer a “clown” at the morning skate before Tuesday’s decisive game in the first-round series. Gallant was upset that DeBoer had accused him a day earlier of “chirping” from the bench at Sharks players.

Gallant said he has only yelled at the officials, accusing Sharks forward Logan Couture of embellishment after he lost two teeth on a high stick by Jonathan Marchessault in Game 5, and at San Jose’s Evander Kane in Game 2 when Kane asked Gallant why he didn’t play Ryan Reeves more in the series.

