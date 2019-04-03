Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Vekoma is 9-5 early favorite in Blue Grass at Keeneland

April 3, 2019 4:50 pm
 
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Vekoma is the 9-5 morning line favorite from the No. 2 post for the 95th Blue Grass at Keeneland that will award 170 total points toward next month’s Kentucky Derby.

The George Weaver-trained chestnut colt will lead a 14-horse field in Saturday’s $1 million Grade 2 stakes race run over 1 1/8th mile. First place earns 100 points toward the 145th Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs with the next three finishers awarded 40, 20 and 10 points respectively.

Vekoma was third in last month’s Grade 2 Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream Park and won both starts as a 2-year-old, including the Grade 3 Nashua at Aqueduct. Javier Castellano has the mount for the Blue Grass.

Win Win Win is the 7-2 second choice from the No. 8 post, with Signalman the 5-1 third choice from the No. 3 position. Post time is 6:23 p.m. EDT.

