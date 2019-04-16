Verner signing one-day contract with Titans before retiring

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cornerback Alterraun Verner is signing a one-day contract with the Tennessee Titans to retire with the team that drafted him.

The Titans announced Tuesday that Verner is signing the one-day contract on Wednesday.

Verner played for the Titans from 2010-13 after they drafted him in the fourth round out of UCLA. Verner intercepted 11 passes and recovered five fumbles in 64 games with the Titans.

He made the Pro Bowl in 2013 and became just the third Titans cornerback to earn that honor since the franchise became known as the Tennessee Titans in 1999. The first two were Samari Rolle and Cortland Finnegan.

Verner also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-16) and Miami Dolphins (2017). He has 15 career interceptions in 125 games.

