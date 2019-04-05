Listen Live Sports

Vikings CB Hill gets 4-game ban for PED policy violation

April 5, 2019 4:21 pm
 
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings cornerback Holton Hill has been suspended for the first four games of the season for violating NFL policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

The league announced the punishment on Friday for Hill, who had a promising rookie year with extensive playing time while starters Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes were injured. Hill started three games. He went undrafted out of Texas because of a positive test for marijuana, according to an NFL Network report in 2018.

Hill can participate in all offseason practices and exhibition games, before the four-game ban takes effect.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

