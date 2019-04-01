Listen Live Sports

Vikings re-sign backup center Brett Jones

April 1, 2019 12:19 pm
 
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have re-signed backup center Brett Jones.

The deal was done Monday with Jones, who joined the Vikings in training camp via trade from the New York Giants. Jones made three starts at center, until Pat Elflein returned to the lineup after recovering from injuries.

Jones can also play guard, where Danny Isidora and Josh Kline are currently the only players on the roster. Cornelius Edison is another backup center in the offseason mix.

After attending Regina University in his native Saskatchewan, Jones won the Canadian Football League’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman award in 2014 with the Calgary Stampeders. The Giants signed him in 2015, and he made his first NFL start at guard in 2016. The 6-foot-2, 312-pound Jones started 13 games at center in 2017.

