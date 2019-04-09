Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
WADA reinstates troubled Bucharest doping lab

April 9, 2019 6:49 am
 
MONTREAL (AP) — The World Anti-Doping Agency has reinstated Romania’s only anti-doping laboratory after it was suspended for allegedly covering up drug use.

The lab in Bucharest had been suspended since February 2018 and WADA said two senior staff members had left their posts after being accused of the cover-up.

WADA director general Olivier Niggli says “we are confident that the laboratory has corrected its deficiencies,” adding that WADA will continue to monitor the facility.

WADA has stepped up checks on laboratories around the world since uncovering evidence of wide-ranging doping and cover-ups at the Moscow laboratory. Various labs from around the world have had their accreditations temporarily suspended to fix problems with their testing procedures.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

