Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wang, Brady, Siniakova advance at Prague Open, Sevastova out

April 30, 2019 1:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PRAGUE (AP) — Anastasia Potapova rallied to beat second-seeded Anastasija Sevastova 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 Tuesday to reach the second round of the Prague Open.

Sevastova’s loss means the tournament is already without its top two players after No. 1-seeded Karolina Pliskova withdrew because of a virus. And in another upset, wild-card entry Svetlana Kuznetsova defeated last year’s finalist, fourth-seeded Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-4, 6-2.

Third-seeded Qiang Wang is still in contention, though, after beating Margarita Gasparyan 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

In an all-American first round, unseeded Jennifer Brady came from a set down to upset fifth-seeded Danielle Collins 5-7, 6-3, 6-0 while No. 6 Katerina Siniakova eased past Dalila Jakupovic 6-0, 6-2.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova knocked out seventh-seeded Viktoria Kuzmova 6-3, 6-3 in a Slovak derby. Ninth-seeded Barbora Strycova dispatched 2017 champion Mona Barthel 6-4, 6-2.

Bernarda Pera, Jessica Pegula, Mandy Minella, Jana Cepelova, Tamara Korpatsch, Antonia Lottner, Karolina Muchova, Jil Teichmann and Natalia Vikhlyantseva also all advanced.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AIAA DEFENSE Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wounded service members at Walter Reed welcome some friendly visitors

Today in History

1992: First flight of NASA's space shuttle Endeavour launches

Get our daily newsletter.