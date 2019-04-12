Listen Live Sports

Warnock charged over criticism of Premier League referees

April 12, 2019 7:03 am
 
CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Cardiff manager Neil Warnock has been charged by the English Football Association for his tirade against Premier League referees.

Match officials failed to spot a glaring offside when Cardiff conceded a late equalizer against Chelsea in a game the relegation-threatened Welsh team went on to lose 2-1 on March 31.

Warnock, one of English soccer’s most outspoken managers, said in a television interview that the Premier League is “the best league in the world and has probably the worst officials” and questioned if it was “payback time for me over the years; are they thinking to get him out of the way?”

In a radio interview the following day, Warnock criticized the referee for not being “educated enough at the top level.”

The FA says Warnock’s comments questioned the integrity of officials and brought the game into disrepute.

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

