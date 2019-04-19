Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Warriors-Clippers, Box

April 19, 2019 1:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       
GOLDEN STATE (132)

Durant 14-23 7-8 38, D.Green 3-10 2-2 8, Bogut 4-5 0-0 8, Curry 7-11 3-3 21, Thompson 5-11 0-0 12, McKinnie 2-4 1-1 6, Bell 1-3 0-0 2, Looney 5-7 0-0 10, Jerebko 0-1 0-0 0, Cook 2-7 0-0 5, Livingston 1-3 0-0 2, Iguodala 5-6 2-4 15, Evans 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 51-93 15-18 132.

L.A. CLIPPERS (105)

Beverley 2-5 1-1 6, Gallinari 2-13 5-5 9, Zubac 8-12 2-3 18, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-7 4-4 7, Shamet 1-5 4-4 6, Harrell 6-10 3-5 15, J.Green 6-10 0-0 15, Chandler 2-6 0-0 5, Robinson 1-5 1-1 3, Williams 4-11 7-8 16, Thornwell 1-5 0-0 2, Temple 0-2 1-2 1, Wallace 1-3 0-1 2. Totals 35-94 28-34 105.

Golden State 41 32 36 23—132
L.A. Clippers 24 28 24 29—105

3-Point Goals_Golden State 15-35 (Curry 4-6, Iguodala 3-4, Durant 3-10, Thompson 2-2, Evans 1-1, McKinnie 1-2, Cook 1-5, D.Green 0-5), L.A. Clippers 7-32 (J.Green 3-4, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-2, Beverley 1-3, Williams 1-3, Chandler 1-4, Thornwell 0-2, Temple 0-2, Shamet 0-4, Gallinari 0-8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 50 (Bogut 14), L.A. Clippers 43 (Zubac 15). Assists_Golden State 35 (D.Green 10), L.A. Clippers 21 (Williams 6). Total Fouls_Golden State 28, L.A. Clippers 25. Technicals_Livingston, Durant, Cook, Beverley, J.Green. A_19,068 (18,997).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|27 Luke's Wings Heroes Gala
4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|28 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1984: President Reagan visits China

Get our daily newsletter.