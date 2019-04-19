Warriors-Clippers, Box

GOLDEN STATE (132)

Durant 14-23 7-8 38, D.Green 3-10 2-2 8, Bogut 4-5 0-0 8, Curry 7-11 3-3 21, Thompson 5-11 0-0 12, McKinnie 2-4 1-1 6, Bell 1-3 0-0 2, Looney 5-7 0-0 10, Jerebko 0-1 0-0 0, Cook 2-7 0-0 5, Livingston 1-3 0-0 2, Iguodala 5-6 2-4 15, Evans 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 51-93 15-18 132.

L.A. CLIPPERS (105)

Beverley 2-5 1-1 6, Gallinari 2-13 5-5 9, Zubac 8-12 2-3 18, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-7 4-4 7, Shamet 1-5 4-4 6, Harrell 6-10 3-5 15, J.Green 6-10 0-0 15, Chandler 2-6 0-0 5, Robinson 1-5 1-1 3, Williams 4-11 7-8 16, Thornwell 1-5 0-0 2, Temple 0-2 1-2 1, Wallace 1-3 0-1 2. Totals 35-94 28-34 105.

Golden State 41 32 36 23—132 L.A. Clippers 24 28 24 29—105

3-Point Goals_Golden State 15-35 (Curry 4-6, Iguodala 3-4, Durant 3-10, Thompson 2-2, Evans 1-1, McKinnie 1-2, Cook 1-5, D.Green 0-5), L.A. Clippers 7-32 (J.Green 3-4, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-2, Beverley 1-3, Williams 1-3, Chandler 1-4, Thornwell 0-2, Temple 0-2, Shamet 0-4, Gallinari 0-8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 50 (Bogut 14), L.A. Clippers 43 (Zubac 15). Assists_Golden State 35 (D.Green 10), L.A. Clippers 21 (Williams 6). Total Fouls_Golden State 28, L.A. Clippers 25. Technicals_Livingston, Durant, Cook, Beverley, J.Green. A_19,068 (18,997).

