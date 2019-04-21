Listen Live Sports

Warriors-Clippers, Box

April 21, 2019 6:16 pm
 
GOLDEN STATE (113)

Durant 12-21 6-6 33, D.Green 4-11 2-4 10, Bogut 4-7 0-0 8, Curry 3-14 5-5 12, Thompson 12-20 2-2 32, McKinnie 2-3 0-0 4, Looney 1-2 0-0 2, Livingston 0-1 2-2 2, Iguodala 4-10 0-0 10. Totals 42-89 17-19 113.

L.A. CLIPPERS (105)

Beverley 4-9 1-2 12, Gallinari 5-20 5-6 16, J.Green 1-2 3-4 6, Gilgeous-Alexander 9-15 4-4 25, Shamet 3-6 0-0 9, Harrell 5-8 0-0 10, Chandler 2-6 2-2 6, Robinson 2-3 2-2 7, Williams 2-10 7-10 12, Temple 1-1 0-2 2. Totals 34-80 24-32 105.

Golden State 32 30 25 26—113
L.A. Clippers 22 32 30 21—105

3-Point Goals_Golden State 12-31 (Thompson 6-9, Durant 3-6, Iguodala 2-4, Curry 1-9, McKinnie 0-1, D.Green 0-2), L.A. Clippers 13-31 (Gilgeous-Alexander 3-5, Beverley 3-5, Shamet 3-6, Robinson 1-1, J.Green 1-1, Williams 1-4, Gallinari 1-5, Harrell 0-1, Chandler 0-3). Fouled Out_Bogut. Rebounds_Golden State 49 (Curry, Bogut 10), L.A. Clippers 33 (Beverley 10). Assists_Golden State 27 (Curry 7), L.A. Clippers 22 (Beverley 5). Total Fouls_Golden State 27, L.A. Clippers 21. Technicals_L.A. Clippers coach Clippers (Defensive three second). A_19,068 (18,997).

