Warriors-Clippers, Box

GOLDEN STATE (129)

Livingston 1-5 0-0 2, Durant 15-26 14-15 50, D.Green 8-14 0-1 16, Curry 8-14 6-6 24, Thompson 3-10 2-3 9, McKinnie 1-2 1-2 3, Jerebko 0-1 0-0 0, Bell 1-2 0-0 2, Looney 1-1 0-0 2, Bogut 1-1 2-2 4, Cook 1-2 0-0 2, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Iguodala 7-11 0-2 15. Totals 47-89 25-31 129.

L.A. CLIPPERS (110)

Beverley 4-6 2-3 11, Gallinari 11-24 4-6 29, J.Green 2-7 2-2 7, Gilgeous-Alexander 8-14 4-6 22, Shamet 3-8 3-3 10, Harrell 4-7 2-2 10, Zubac 0-2 0-0 0, Robinson 2-5 2-2 8, Temple 0-1 2-2 2, Williams 3-21 2-2 8, Thornwell 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 38-96 23-28 110.

Golden State 35 37 30 27—129 L.A. Clippers 31 22 25 32—110

3-Point Goals_Golden State 10-30 (Durant 6-14, Curry 2-5, Iguodala 1-3, Thompson 1-4, McKinnie 0-1, Jerebko 0-1, D.Green 0-2), L.A. Clippers 11-32 (Gallinari 3-7, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-4, Robinson 2-5, Thornwell 1-1, Beverley 1-2, J.Green 1-4, Shamet 1-5, Temple 0-1, Williams 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 46 (D.Green 14), L.A. Clippers 49 (Beverley 14). Assists_Golden State 32 (D.Green 10), L.A. Clippers 22 (Beverley, Williams 7). Total Fouls_Golden State 24, L.A. Clippers 26. Technicals_D.Green, Williams. A_19,068 (18,997).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.