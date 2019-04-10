Warriors-Grizzlies, Box

GOLDEN STATE (117)

Bell 6-9 3-4 15, Durant 7-10 7-7 21, Bogut 0-1 0-0 0, Cook 4-12 0-0 10, Thompson 8-12 0-0 19, McKinnie 2-3 0-1 4, Jerebko 3-5 0-0 6, Derrickson 4-5 1-1 13, Looney 3-8 0-0 6, Iguodala 2-10 0-0 5, Evans 3-7 0-0 8, Lee 4-10 1-1 10. Totals 46-92 12-14 117.

MEMPHIS (132)

Holiday 8-16 1-2 22, Caboclo 8-14 2-2 21, Rabb 3-10 0-0 6, Wright 3-7 4-4 13, Dorsey 7-12 2-2 18, Washburn 4-7 0-0 8, Zeller 3-6 2-4 8, Carter 10-18 4-4 32, Watanabe 2-8 0-0 4. Totals 48-98 15-18 132.

Golden State 41 27 22 27—117 Memphis 45 41 28 18—132

3-Point Goals_Golden State 13-30 (Derrickson 4-4, Thompson 3-5, Evans 2-3, Cook 2-4, Lee 1-4, Iguodala 1-6, Jerebko 0-1, McKinnie 0-1, Durant 0-2), Memphis 21-46 (Carter 8-12, Holiday 5-10, Wright 3-5, Caboclo 3-6, Dorsey 2-6, Washburn 0-2, Rabb 0-2, Watanabe 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 39 (Bell 8), Memphis 49 (Wright 11). Assists_Golden State 32 (Durant 6), Memphis 25 (Wright 11). Total Fouls_Golden State 17, Memphis 18. Technicals_Durant. A_17,794 (18,119).

