The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Warriors-Lakers, Box

April 5, 2019 12:50 am
 
GOLDEN STATE (108)

Durant 5-7 2-2 15, Green 5-8 0-0 12, Cousins 9-17 0-1 21, Curry 3-14 0-0 7, Thompson 3-11 2-2 11, McKinnie 2-4 0-0 5, Jerebko 1-8 0-0 3, Bell 1-5 0-0 2, Looney 3-4 0-0 6, Cook 8-13 0-0 18, Evans 0-3 0-0 0, Lee 3-4 0-0 8. Totals 43-98 4-5 108.

L.A. LAKERS (90)

Caruso 4-14 0-0 9, Wagner 4-9 5-5 13, McGee 4-8 0-0 8, Rondo 5-15 0-2 12, Caldwell-Pope 3-19 0-0 7, Williams 8-14 1-3 17, Muscala 4-8 0-0 11, Stephenson 2-9 0-0 5, Bonga 1-1 2-4 4, J.Jones 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 37-104 8-14 90.

Golden State 39 21 34 14—108
L.A. Lakers 12 30 24 24— 90

3-Point Goals_Golden State 18-46 (Durant 3-4, Cousins 3-7, Thompson 3-7, Lee 2-3, Green 2-3, Cook 2-6, McKinnie 1-3, Jerebko 1-4, Curry 1-9), L.A. Lakers 8-37 (Muscala 3-5, Rondo 2-8, Caruso 1-3, Stephenson 1-7, Caldwell-Pope 1-9, Wagner 0-2, J.Jones 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 51 (Curry, Cousins 10), L.A. Lakers 62 (Williams, McGee 13). Assists_Golden State 30 (Durant 8), L.A. Lakers 25 (Caruso 6). Total Fouls_Golden State 18, L.A. Lakers 10. A_18,997 (18,997).

